Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Liability protection around free food donations - LRC explains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Charlene Kreuser - Candidate Attorney at Legal Resource Centre
Today at 11:30
Future trends with Dr Roze Phillips
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:50
BACK-UP REPLAY: Paarl Resident Attempts Guinness World Bungee Jump Record
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: NSRI
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Cleeve Robertson - CEO at NSRI
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 17:05
ANC Conference live crossing update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here' "That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback." 19 December 2022 8:17 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president' The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President. 19 December 2022 6:57 AM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa. 19 December 2022 6:21 AM
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders? The battle for the party's top seven is underway. 19 December 2022 6:10 AM
View all Politics
'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking. 19 December 2022 5:22 AM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
View all Business
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica. 18 December 2022 9:28 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Pop rock British super group, SMOKIE extends SOLD OUT tour in SA by one day 1966 Pop rock band, SMOKIE extends SA tour for one day for nostalgic fans. Catch them around CPT & JHB between 15 and 18 December. 15 December 2022 12:30 PM
[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout married long-time partner Mica McKechnie recently and his sentimental wedding band is EVERYTHING! 14 December 2022 5:15 AM
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
View all Africa
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.

Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things

16 December 2022 9:23 PM

Mrs Dikeledi Sekopamotso | Principal at Platinum Village Primary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa -

16 December 2022 8:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mzwanele Mannyi on president Ramaphosa's private prosecution

15 December 2022 9:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a glance : 11th initiate dies in the Eastern Cape – reaction from Traditional House of Traditional Leaders and Department of Cooperate Governance & Traditional Affairs

15 December 2022 9:18 PM

Sipha Kema EWN correspondent in the EC  

Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso | Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

Pheelo Oliphant | Spokesperson for MEC of Cooperate Governance & Traditional Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Current Affairs: Latest alleged culprit in the National Lottery scandal

15 December 2022 8:10 PM

Raymond Joseph | GroundUp Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emotional Matters: Difference between Binge Eating Disorder and Overeating

15 December 2022 7:41 PM

Retha Harmse | Registered Dietician and Spokesperson for the Diebetics Association of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Your Mindset: "How are you ending 2022, and how do you plan to start 2023"?

14 December 2022 9:17 PM

Stanley Beckett | Change Creator SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: André de Ruyter resigns as Eskom CEO

14 December 2022 8:31 PM

Energy analyst :Chris Yalland 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: André de Ruyter resigns as Eskom CEO

14 December 2022 7:36 PM

Cas Coovadia CEO of BUSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Stokvel governance and ideal savings club.

14 December 2022 7:17 PM

Babalwa Nonkenge | Personal Finance Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?

Local Politics

'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler

Business Lifestyle

[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Govt needs proper plan for replacing coal-fired power plants - BBC

19 December 2022 9:45 AM

Councillor worried that Alexandra Hospice 'another Life Esidimeni in the making'

19 December 2022 9:09 AM

SANDF declines to respond on troop deployment at Grootvlei power station

19 December 2022 8:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA