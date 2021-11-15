Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Litchi Apple educational products
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faziela Harris Davids - Founder at Litchi Apple
Today at 10:30
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 10:55
Mini - Streetopia in Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heather Van Harte
Today at 11:05
Phil Kathe , Street Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
In studio: Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album, 'I Believe in Me'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi is in SA for the first time for the South African rounds of the Championship.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Anayi

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant. 26 November 2021 9:09 AM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.


Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Psychological Matters: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder not just a kid’s problem

25 November 2021 9:22 PM

People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are often thought of as simply being hyperactive, distracted or generally disorganised. However, there is much more than meets the eye to this attention disorder that is usually associated with children but, interestingly, is also common in adults. In tonight’s Psychological Matter feature, we talk to Dr Laura Comrie, a psychiatrist practicing at Netcare Akeso in Kenilworth, who points out that there are many misconceptions around ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Change your mindset feature - "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you"

24 November 2021 11:09 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, Cazle Hendriks, CEO of OppieBol, tonight’s topic will be a continuation on the employment seeking feature we have been doing these past 2 weeks.  It will be entitled "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different.  I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you”. This is in honour of disability month.

 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Research Study---Ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, “walked like a human, but climbed like an ape”

24 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.

 

Financial Matters: Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple

24 November 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple.

Why SA’s youth need basic workforce skills

23 November 2021 11:10 PM

Dion Reddy, an education expert from Optimi Workplace, says that one area that we as a country can tackle to start solving this problem is that of teaching basic workforce skills. These skills can help unemployed youth get over the line and secure jobs for themselves.

Man Torque: Focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children

23 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Nontombi Velelo, PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State and Leballo Tjemolane, Researcher and Gender Advocate at the Andrew Mellon Foundation and PhD Candidate in the Women’s and Gender Study Department and the University of the Western Cape to unravel the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, specifically focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children coming up this Thursday, 25th of November.

Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

23 November 2021 9:12 PM

South Africa’s courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.

Analysis on the election of Joburg Mayor and events leading to it

22 November 2021 11:15 PM

JJ Onkgopotse Tabane, Political Analyst, joined us to talk about the unfolding events that happened as speakers and mayors were being elected in different metros including City of Johannesburg electing Dr Mpho Phalatse as its new mayor. 

Elections 2021: The need for a Constitutional review in the aftermath of the elections

22 November 2021 10:08 PM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Local World

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Fancy a journey to the centre of the Earth? Iceland is on the job

26 November 2021 9:57 AM

Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

26 November 2021 9:13 AM

Jayde Panayiotou: Middleman Luthando Siyoni found guilty of murder

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

