Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.
After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.
People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are often thought of as simply being hyperactive, distracted or generally disorganised. However, there is much more than meets the eye to this attention disorder that is usually associated with children but, interestingly, is also common in adults. In tonight's Psychological Matter feature, we talk to Dr Laura Comrie, a psychiatrist practicing at Netcare Akeso in Kenilworth, who points out that there are many misconceptions around ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, Cazle Hendriks, CEO of OppieBol, tonight’s topic will be a continuation on the employment seeking feature we have been doing these past 2 weeks. It will be entitled "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you”. This is in honour of disability month.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.
On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple.
Dion Reddy, an education expert from Optimi Workplace, says that one area that we as a country can tackle to start solving this problem is that of teaching basic workforce skills. These skills can help unemployed youth get over the line and secure jobs for themselves.
For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Nontombi Velelo, PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State and Leballo Tjemolane, Researcher and Gender Advocate at the Andrew Mellon Foundation and PhD Candidate in the Women's and Gender Study Department and the University of the Western Cape to unravel the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, specifically focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children coming up this Thursday, 25th of November.
South Africa's courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.
JJ Onkgopotse Tabane, Political Analyst, joined us to talk about the unfolding events that happened as speakers and mayors were being elected in different metros including City of Johannesburg electing Dr Mpho Phalatse as its new mayor.