Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer". Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg to celebrate Johnny Clegg, internationally renowned South African musician, singer-songwriter, dancer, anthropologist and anti-apartheid activist, with his recently released book: 'Scatterling of Africa - a memoir', as written by Johnny, compiled and published by his family after his death. (16 July 2019). ‘There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. Suspended for a few seconds, they float in their own space and time with their own hidden prospects. For want of a better term, we call these moments “magical” and when we remember them, they are cloaked in a halo of special meaning. - Johnny Clegg’
Ari Katz, CEO of Boston City Campus talking about the methodology of what students should be taught in high school in order to prepare them for the world of work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Maggie Davey, Publishing Director of Jacana Media who worked closely with author, Paul Erasmus, before he passed away, on his book '' Confessions of a Stratcom Hitman', a searing account of his time as a security policeman during apartheid. This book, an attempt at coming to a reckoning with the atrocities he committed and was party to, we unpack the National Party’s determination to destroy Winnie Mandela, to terrorise anti-apartheid activists, to smear and compromise people who did not accept the Volk en Vaderland way - Erasmus lays bare the corruption and power mongering in the South African Police, and the fascist associations that some cops were linked to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “what it means to be male”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance, short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.LISTEN TO PODCAST