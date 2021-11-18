In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

18 November 2021 9:16 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “what it means to be male”.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Elections 2021: The need for a Constitutional review in the aftermath of the elections

22 November 2021 10:08 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties hitting a deadlock over coalition agreements and what this means

22 November 2021 9:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Male urology and cancer related issues as well as treatments, as a highlight to Men's International Day

22 November 2021 9:17 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria to focus on male urology and cancer related issues as well as treatments, as a highlight to Men's International Day which took place this past Friday and the month of Movember.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

19 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg to celebrate Johnny Clegg, internationally renowned South African musician, singer-songwriter, dancer, anthropologist and anti-apartheid activist, with his recently released book: 'Scatterling of Africa - a memoir', as written by Johnny, compiled and published by his family after his death. (16 July 2019). ‘There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. Suspended for a few seconds, they float in their own space and time with their own hidden prospects. For want of a better term, we call these moments “magical” and when we remember them, they are cloaked in a halo of special meaning. - Johnny Clegg’

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school

18 November 2021 11:11 PM

Ari Katz, CEO of Boston City Campus talking about the methodology of what students should be taught in high school in order to prepare them for the world of work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

18 November 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Maggie Davey, Publishing Director of Jacana Media who worked closely with author, Paul Erasmus, before he passed away, on his book '' Confessions of a Stratcom Hitman', a searing account of his time as a security policeman during apartheid. This book, an attempt at coming to a reckoning with the atrocities he committed and was party to, we unpack the National Party’s determination to destroy Winnie Mandela, to terrorise anti-apartheid activists, to smear and compromise people who did not accept the Volk en Vaderland way - Erasmus lays bare the corruption and power mongering in the South African Police, and the fascist associations that some cops were linked to.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".   Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the  Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance,  short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Business Opinion Local

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

Local Politics

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Business

EWN Highlights

Thousands attend funeral of South Africa-born Israeli slain in attack

22 November 2021 8:20 PM

Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest

22 November 2021 8:15 PM

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

22 November 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA