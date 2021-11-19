Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 05:15
Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Today at 05:50
Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Today at 06:10
Saica on exam chaos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO
Today at 06:25
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO at LiveAble
Today at 06:40
City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anwar Arendse
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: costly chaos at SA border posts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Mommen
Today at 07:20
Why has the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC been decommissioned?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer and Head of the Covid-19 Task Team at Discovery
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dave Mountain - Founder at Umbodzi Gin
Today at 10:30
FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Calvert - Managing Director at Instant Grass
Today at 10:46
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 11:15
International Day of Persons with Disabilities,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
agmad ismail
Today at 11:35
Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series, Mathew Mole and Zolani Mahola
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre
Latest Local
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut" The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled. 2 December 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Why are table grapes so pricey? Produce wholesaler explains the factors at play CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Johan van Niekerk, the Commercial Director at Star South. 2 December 2021 4:44 PM
Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus. 2 December 2021 3:16 PM
View all Business
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

19 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg to celebrate Johnny Clegg, internationally renowned South African musician, singer-songwriter, dancer, anthropologist and anti-apartheid activist, with his recently released book: 'Scatterling of Africa - a memoir', as written by Johnny, compiled and published by his family after his death. (16 July 2019). ‘There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. Suspended for a few seconds, they float in their own space and time with their own hidden prospects. For want of a better term, we call these moments “magical” and when we remember them, they are cloaked in a halo of special meaning. - Johnny Clegg’

 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: Africa’s first PhD in indigenous knowledge of astronomy

2 December 2021 11:16 PM

 For centuries, Africans have measured time, seasons and direction by the stars, and now the North-West University (NWU) in 219 conferred the continent's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy on Dr Motheo Koitsiwe. In our Kwantu feature we talk to Dr. Motheo Koitsiwe to talk about African indigenous astronomy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Digital Vibes scandal: The story behind the story

2 December 2021 9:55 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Pieter-Louis Myburgh who just won the 2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in the Investigative category for his Daily Maverick Scorpio coverage of Digital Vibes for a behind the scenes scoop recap of the scandalios story behind the story of the corruption to trail former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Current state of mental health of listeners

2 December 2021 9:14 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about the “current state of mental health of listeners”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life?

1 December 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life? It’s the same thing that has determined your current state of business, wealth, health, relationships and life. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

1 December 2021 10:12 PM

Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years are helping scientists to shed light on South Africa’s past and future climates. For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dr Lynne Quick, a palynologist, who is currently working on the development of new paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa and Prof Jonny Peter, Head of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at the UCT Lung Institute explains how the study of both ancient and present-day pollen can help to inform future climate models and conservation efforts to protect SA’s unique biomes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Severe Illness Insurance

1 December 2021 9:23 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, Karabo Ramookho, about why you need illness insurance over and above your medical aid and gap cover and that it needs to form part of your overall financial plan to protect your income.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love Connections: Parents experiences of trying to get access to their kids

30 November 2021 11:51 PM

Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

30 November 2021 11:14 PM

More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Children of absent parents, what are their rights?

30 November 2021 9:14 PM

On Legal Matter, we talk about rights of children with absent parents andceha their rights are with Innovation Legal’s expert, Advocate Shawn Meyer, who will discuss who is able to intervene on behalf of a minor child, what court proceedings need to be put in motion, and why it is important to consider asking for sole guardianship when getting divorced from an absent parent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

29 November 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

Local

Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

NPA's head of Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje resigns

2 December 2021 9:09 PM

Previous infection may not stop Omicron: NICD

2 December 2021 9:01 PM

Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case postponed to March 2022

2 December 2021 9:00 PM

