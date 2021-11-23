Why SA’s youth need basic workforce skills

Dion Reddy, an education expert from Optimi Workplace, says that one area that we as a country can tackle to start solving this problem is that of teaching basic workforce skills. These skills can help unemployed youth get over the line and secure jobs for themselves.
For centuries, Africans have measured time, seasons and direction by the stars, and now the North-West University (NWU) in 219 conferred the continent's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy on Dr Motheo Koitsiwe. In our Kwantu feature we talk to Dr. Motheo Koitsiwe to talk about African indigenous astronomy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Pieter-Louis Myburgh who just won the 2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in the Investigative category for his Daily Maverick Scorpio coverage of Digital Vibes for a behind the scenes scoop recap of the scandalios story behind the story of the corruption to trail former health minister Zweli Mkhize.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about the “current state of mental health of listeners”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life? It’s the same thing that has determined your current state of business, wealth, health, relationships and life.
Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years are helping scientists to shed light on South Africa’s past and future climates. For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dr Lynne Quick, a palynologist, who is currently working on the development of new paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa and Prof Jonny Peter, Head of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at the UCT Lung Institute explains how the study of both ancient and present-day pollen can help to inform future climate models and conservation efforts to protect SA’s unique biomes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, Karabo Ramookho, about why you need illness insurance over and above your medical aid and gap cover and that it needs to form part of your overall financial plan to protect your income.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.LISTEN TO PODCAST
More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matter, we talk about rights of children with absent parents andceha their rights are with Innovation Legal’s expert, Advocate Shawn Meyer, who will discuss who is able to intervene on behalf of a minor child, what court proceedings need to be put in motion, and why it is important to consider asking for sole guardianship when getting divorced from an absent parent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?LISTEN TO PODCAST