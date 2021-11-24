Change your mindset feature - "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you"

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, to highlight World Aids Day which took place this past week on the 1st of December, we are joined by 24-year-old Matthew Lani, who although at this tender young age has had to learn to live with HIV as a result of being deliberately infected by a former partner, has instead decided to rise up with his status to educate, inform, and support men and woman from all demographics across South Africa as an HIV/AIDS prevention advocate, first year intern Clinical Psychologist, and co-founder and executive director of Greater Than Aids Afrika.

