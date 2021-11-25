Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become. What are you going to attract in 2022"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption” why we spend unnecessarily.LISTEN TO PODCAST
James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?LISTEN TO PODCAST
"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?
For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.
Is it really possible and how?
For tonight’s Legal Matters, we look at President Ramaphosa said in the last family meeting; he spoke about government setting up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations and Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans joins us to discuss this issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Oliver Dickson, a former communications adviser to the home affairs ministry, a political analyst, policy and political risk consultant and radio broadcaster joins us to find out why the Lottery bidding process has still not been finalized and why Min Patel seems to be taking too long to make a decision on who would get the Lottery licence.
Aubrey spoke to a medical student, Fikile, who was told they would be placed by the 15th December 2021, for their internship and to date the dept. of health hasn't placed them and she's worried about time is running out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We spoke to Midvaal Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Peter Texiera about his plans for the Midvaal municipality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters tonight we talk to Dr Waasila Jassat, Public Health Specialist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about Covid & the rising numbers with children, as well as the ongoing developments around omicron.LISTEN TO PODCAST