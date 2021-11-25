Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Carry your own hand sanitiser' - study shows dodgy sanitisers dominating stores Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, a senior lecturer in entomology at the University of Pretoria. 8 December 2021 2:17 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become

8 December 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become.  What are you going to attract in 2022"?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide

8 December 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.

Financial Matters: “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption”

8 December 2021 9:08 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption” why we spend unnecessarily.

What do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling?

7 December 2021 11:14 PM

James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?

The Love Connection: explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships

7 December 2021 10:14 PM

"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?

For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.

Is it really possible and how? 

Legal Matters: What are the legalities around mandatory vaccination?

7 December 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight’s Legal Matters, we look at President Ramaphosa said in the last family meeting; he spoke about government setting up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations and Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans joins us to discuss this issue.

Why has Ebrahim Patel not opened bidding process for lottery licence?

6 December 2021 11:30 PM

Oliver Dickson, a former communications adviser to the home affairs ministry, a political analyst, policy and political risk consultant and radio broadcaster joins us to find out why the Lottery bidding process has still not been finalized and why Min Patel seems to be taking too long to make a decision on who would get the Lottery licence.

 

Unplaced medical students

6 December 2021 10:15 PM

Aubrey spoke to a medical student, Fikile, who was told they would be placed by the 15th December 2021, for their internship and to date the dept. of health hasn't placed them and she's worried about time is running out.

Mayor Texiera's plans for the Midvaal Municipality

6 December 2021 10:10 PM

We spoke to Midvaal Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Peter Texiera about his plans for the Midvaal municipality.

Medical Matters: Experts worry about infected children as Omicron cases soar

6 December 2021 9:52 PM

On Medical Matters tonight we talk to Dr Waasila Jassat, Public Health Specialist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about Covid & the rising numbers with children, as well as the ongoing developments around omicron.

Trending

Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Local

EWN Highlights

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

8 December 2021 8:00 PM

SA health products regulator approves Pfizer booster shots for people 18 and up

8 December 2021 5:55 PM

High Court convicts four minors for Thoriso Themane's murder

8 December 2021 5:21 PM

