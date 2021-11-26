Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by multiple award-winning Dr Rebbecca Malope who was just honoured with the National order of Ikhamanga. She's a national icon who's been making music for over three decades, and has represented the country on world stages and sold millions of albums. Recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima, in addition to the 21 South African music awards she has won over the years, the presidency earlier this month said she was receiving the national order in silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music and "her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music".
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become. What are you going to attract in 2022"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption” why we spend unnecessarily.LISTEN TO PODCAST
James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?LISTEN TO PODCAST
"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?
For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.
Is it really possible and how?
For tonight’s Legal Matters, we look at President Ramaphosa said in the last family meeting; he spoke about government setting up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations and Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans joins us to discuss this issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Oliver Dickson, a former communications adviser to the home affairs ministry, a political analyst, policy and political risk consultant and radio broadcaster joins us to find out why the Lottery bidding process has still not been finalized and why Min Patel seems to be taking too long to make a decision on who would get the Lottery licence.