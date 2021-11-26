Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.

