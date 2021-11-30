Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Eaves
Debbie Turner
Phila Mabuza
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Overcoming your fears and phobia's through hypnotism
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bennie Louw
Today at 08:10
Local eatery demands vax passport or negative covid test from patrons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Theresa Beukes
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: VW Tiguan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Zoe Brown (in STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zoe Brown
Today at 09:45
Naima Kay on dueting with Kelly Khumalo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths The National Consumer Commission has revealed that it's investigating an EC company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles after three... 10 December 2021 11:44 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel. 10 December 2021 8:52 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

30 November 2021 11:14 PM

More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

10 December 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, we talk to Shaundre Lottering, who turned to baking after overcoming trauma and stood to lose her children. Her message is never give up on yourself”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Editorial Cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro

10 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by multiple awards winning internationally acclaimed South African cartoonist, publisher, and editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro. We find out about the life, times, and work of this influential social commentator who has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation for hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma through his political cartooning- along with his latest just released book, 'It Only Comes in Orange, Mr Zuma'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy of Transcendence based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert

9 December 2021 11:18 PM

In our Kwantu feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of  Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight"

9 December 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by News24 team and co-authors, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter and Reporters Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks on their explosive book "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight" launched last month, November, to get behind the scenes of the July unrest that is finally being addressed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings. With Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, dramatic and violent scenes of unrest and the looting that unfolded in KZN and Gauteng, more than 340 people lost their lives, with the damage exceeding R50 Billion. The focus has also turned to the policing crisis state of South African Police Service (SAPS) as heard with Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast with David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies after police commissioner Sitole admitted SAPS’ failings as SAHRC hearing.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Mental wellness – it starts with you

9 December 2021 9:12 PM

Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities, joins us on our psychological matter feature to discuss how your mental wellness starts with you. Many people tend to think of mental health only in terms of problems that need to be addressed, and not as forming an integral part of one’s overall proactive daily health regime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become

8 December 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become.  What are you going to attract in 2022"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide

8 December 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption”

8 December 2021 9:08 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption” why we spend unnecessarily.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling?

7 December 2021 11:14 PM

James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships

7 December 2021 10:14 PM

"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?

For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.

Is it really possible and how? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths

Local

Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet

Local Lifestyle

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

