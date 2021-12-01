Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)

Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School

Today at 09:15 What are South Africa's most dangerous roads? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation

Today at 09:45 Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 10:05 The History of Migrant Labour The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masa Sono

Today at 10:30 Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe

Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank

