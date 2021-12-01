Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
Latest Local
Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings. 15 December 2021 7:47 AM
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham. 15 December 2021 6:37 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

1 December 2021 10:12 PM

Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years are helping scientists to shed light on South Africa’s past and future climates. For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dr Lynne Quick, a palynologist, who is currently working on the development of new paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa and Prof Jonny Peter, Head of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at the UCT Lung Institute explains how the study of both ancient and present-day pollen can help to inform future climate models and conservation efforts to protect SA’s unique biomes.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Great opportunity and bursaries available for 18-35 year olds

14 December 2021 11:09 PM

Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.

Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa

14 December 2021 10:42 PM

 The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa. Th all new Renault is an undeniably compelling SUV and Wayne van der Merwe, General Manager: Products at Renault SA joins us to talk about Renault Kiger.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Weaponisation of rape

14 December 2021 10:15 PM

Man Torque: Unpacking the loaded dynamics and perspectives of rape culture... A secret world between men and woman-individually and together. The issue comes to light as we end 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, hand in hand, with questions around allegations of rape being used as a weapon against men by some women to hurt the reputations of mostly successful men, as seen in current headlines with the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo who denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him, and Jub Jub - Amanda du-Pont case, along with all the follow up assault claims from other women.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Immigrants rights especially the renewal of Zimbabwean special permits

14 December 2021 9:17 PM

On Legal Matters, we look at the issue of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), and the overall rights of Immigrants in this regard. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday clarified that, no rescission was made on the recent Cabinet decision which resolved that Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), which expire on December 31, would not be renewed. Gary Eisenberg, Immigration lawyer from Eisenberg and Associates joins us to discuss this important issue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABRATA CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW BUS RAPID TRANSIT LEGISLATION

13 December 2021 11:15 PM

As the nation draws closer to the festive season, SAB is committing to the nation to use its scale, reach and expertise to accelerate responsible consumption through the launch of a new evidence-based platform called SHARP.  Sharp, a play on words communicating SAB’s leadership in championing responsible consumption of alcohol through a rallying call to South Africa to be sharp – to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol consumption that will ultimately build a nation we can all be proud of and Zoleka Lisa, Vice President for Corporate Affairs SAB joins to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matter: Eat intentionally, live consciously over the holidays to stay safe

13 December 2021 9:23 PM

For tonight's medical matters we are joined by Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach on eating and living mindfully with specific precaution over the holidays for the family to stay healthy and safe at this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

10 December 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, we talk to Shaundre Lottering, who turned to baking after overcoming trauma and stood to lose her children. Her message is never give up on yourself”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Editorial Cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro

10 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by multiple awards winning internationally acclaimed South African cartoonist, publisher, and editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro. We find out about the life, times, and work of this influential social commentator who has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation for hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma through his political cartooning- along with his latest just released book, 'It Only Comes in Orange, Mr Zuma'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy of Transcendence based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert

9 December 2021 11:18 PM

In our Kwantu feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of  Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight"

9 December 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by News24 team and co-authors, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter and Reporters Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks on their explosive book "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight" launched last month, November, to get behind the scenes of the July unrest that is finally being addressed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings. With Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, dramatic and violent scenes of unrest and the looting that unfolded in KZN and Gauteng, more than 340 people lost their lives, with the damage exceeding R50 Billion. The focus has also turned to the policing crisis state of South African Police Service (SAPS) as heard with Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast with David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies after police commissioner Sitole admitted SAPS’ failings as SAHRC hearing.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Local Lifestyle World Politics

EWN Highlights

Court modernisation crucial for improving service delivery - Zondo

15 December 2021 7:23 AM

Phalatse says multi-party mayoral committee will put Joburg residents first

15 December 2021 6:42 AM

Discovery says rapid spread of Omicron should be closely monitored

15 December 2021 5:58 AM

