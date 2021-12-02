In Conversation with Dr Eve: Current state of mental health of listeners

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 15 December 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Current state of mental health of listeners

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Current state of mental health of listeners

2 December 2021 9:14 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we talk about the "current state of mental health of listeners".


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - "It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

15 December 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "It's not how you end, it's how you start".  How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Weird things about South Africa

15 December 2021 10:29 PM

Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird. 

Great opportunity and bursaries available for 18-35 year olds

14 December 2021 11:09 PM

Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the 'Occupational Certificate: Journalist,' accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.

Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg

Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg 

The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa

14 December 2021 10:42 PM

 The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa. Th all new Renault is an undeniably compelling SUV and Wayne van der Merwe, General Manager: Products at Renault SA joins us to talk about Renault Kiger.

Man Torque: Weaponisation of rape

14 December 2021 10:15 PM

Man Torque: Unpacking the loaded dynamics and perspectives of rape culture... A secret world between men and woman-individually and together. The issue comes to light as we end 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, hand in hand, with questions around allegations of rape being used as a weapon against men by some women to hurt the reputations of mostly successful men, as seen in current headlines with the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo who denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him, and Jub Jub - Amanda du-Pont case, along with all the follow up assault claims from other women.

Legal Matters: Immigrants rights especially the renewal of Zimbabwean special permits

14 December 2021 9:17 PM

On Legal Matters, we look at the issue of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), and the overall rights of Immigrants in this regard. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday clarified that, no rescission was made on the recent Cabinet decision which resolved that Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), which expire on December 31, would not be renewed. Gary Eisenberg, Immigration lawyer from Eisenberg and Associates joins us to discuss this important issue.

SABRATA CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW BUS RAPID TRANSIT LEGISLATION

13 December 2021 11:15 PM

As the nation draws closer to the festive season, SAB is committing to the nation to use its scale, reach and expertise to accelerate responsible consumption through the launch of a new evidence-based platform called SHARP.  Sharp, a play on words communicating SAB's leadership in championing responsible consumption of alcohol through a rallying call to South Africa to be sharp – to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol consumption that will ultimately build a nation we can all be proud of and Zoleka Lisa, Vice President for Corporate Affairs SAB joins to discuss this.

Medical Matter: Eat intentionally, live consciously over the holidays to stay safe

13 December 2021 9:23 PM

For tonight's medical matters we are joined by Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach on eating and living mindfully with specific precaution over the holidays for the family to stay healthy and safe at this time.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

10 December 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, we talk to Shaundre Lottering, who turned to baking after overcoming trauma and stood to lose her children. Her message is never give up on yourself".

Profile Interview - Editorial Cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro

10 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by multiple awards winning internationally acclaimed South African cartoonist, publisher, and editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro. We find out about the life, times, and work of this influential social commentator who has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation for hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma through his political cartooning- along with his latest just released book, 'It Only Comes in Orange, Mr Zuma'.

