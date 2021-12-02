Kwantu Feature: Africa’s first PhD in indigenous knowledge of astronomy

For centuries, Africans have measured time, seasons and direction by the stars, and now the North-West University (NWU) in 219 conferred the continent's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy on Dr Motheo Koitsiwe. In our Kwantu feature we talk to Dr. Motheo Koitsiwe to talk about African indigenous astronomy.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?
Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird.
Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.
The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa. Th all new Renault is an undeniably compelling SUV and Wayne van der Merwe, General Manager: Products at Renault SA joins us to talk about Renault Kiger.
Man Torque: Unpacking the loaded dynamics and perspectives of rape culture... A secret world between men and woman-individually and together. The issue comes to light as we end 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, hand in hand, with questions around allegations of rape being used as a weapon against men by some women to hurt the reputations of mostly successful men, as seen in current headlines with the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo who denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him, and Jub Jub - Amanda du-Pont case, along with all the follow up assault claims from other women.
On Legal Matters, we look at the issue of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), and the overall rights of Immigrants in this regard. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday clarified that, no rescission was made on the recent Cabinet decision which resolved that Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), which expire on December 31, would not be renewed. Gary Eisenberg, Immigration lawyer from Eisenberg and Associates joins us to discuss this important issue.
As the nation draws closer to the festive season, SAB is committing to the nation to use its scale, reach and expertise to accelerate responsible consumption through the launch of a new evidence-based platform called SHARP. Sharp, a play on words communicating SAB's leadership in championing responsible consumption of alcohol through a rallying call to South Africa to be sharp – to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol consumption that will ultimately build a nation we can all be proud of and Zoleka Lisa, Vice President for Corporate Affairs SAB joins to discuss this.
For tonight's medical matters we are joined by Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach on eating and living mindfully with specific precaution over the holidays for the family to stay healthy and safe at this time.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, we talk to Shaundre Lottering, who turned to baking after overcoming trauma and stood to lose her children. Her message is never give up on yourself".
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by multiple awards winning internationally acclaimed South African cartoonist, publisher, and editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro. We find out about the life, times, and work of this influential social commentator who has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation for hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma through his political cartooning- along with his latest just released book, 'It Only Comes in Orange, Mr Zuma'.