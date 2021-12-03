Profile Interview - Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:15
'I vow not to give up in fight against SANDF’s 25m swim requirements'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Strike Dzumba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
While people wait for govt homes, allow them to build decent ones while they wait
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Adams - Founder at The ShackBuilder
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Pets and the pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aileen Pypers - veterinary behaviourist at Pets at Play
Today at 10:30
PODCAST PLAY: WILLIAM SALTER
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
REPLAY: IN THE CHAIR ALLAN BOESAK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Cable fault plunges Camps Bay to Woodstock into darkness on Monday evening A high tension cable fault has reportedly plunged the entire Atlantic Seaboard and CBD into darkness. 20 December 2021 8:41 PM
Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to health expert and virus hunter Professor Tulio De Oliveira. 20 December 2021 6:53 PM
Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to Makheni Zonneveld. 20 December 2021 3:52 PM
View all Local
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means. 20 December 2021 2:29 PM
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolat... 20 December 2021 12:42 PM
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 20 December 2021 9:25 AM
View all Politics
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview - Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior

Profile Interview - Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior

3 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior who has now been bravely Dancing Out of Cancer. Referred to as the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart, Manaka is also recognised as a pioneer in being the first to introduce African dance styles to the township during the 80’s, fusing the different dances from other African countries with South Africa’s contemporary township-pantsula-jive styles in the township, making her a household name, since then, travelling the world, performing to sold-out shows, choreographing unforgettable movements and inspiring a whole new generation of dancers.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale

20 December 2021 9:46 PM

On the first week of December, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) launched a court bid to block the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine as part of a plan to have the infamous asset ultimately handed over to the State. The NPA is seeking a preservation of property order and intends to apply for the asset to be forfeited to the state later. Community representatives eagerly anticipating the restart of the Optimum Coal Mine marched to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in protest of the state’s urgent legal bid to halt the sale of the asset.

 

In a statement, members of the community of Hendrina expressed their support for the mine’s sale.

 

"As a community whose livelihoods depend upon the operations of our surrounding mines, it goes without saying that the consequences of this disruption will have devastating effects on the presently stagnant economy of Hendrina," the statement said. We’re joined by Clifford Masinga, the Hendrina Community’s spokesperson on this issue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa partners with FARMOVS to advance clinical research on African traditional medicines

20 December 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State, who together with an expert advisory committee consisting of Deputy President of the South African Society for Basic and Clinical Pharmacology Society, Guest Professor Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and the current chairperson of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO), have partnered with FARMOVS, (a South African clinical research organisation that conducts ICH-GCP compliant Phase I to III clinical trials), to advance clinical research on African traditional medicines to find effective solutions against the COVID-19 virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Doing Great Things with Terence Crowster

17 December 2021 11:15 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, Aubrey spoke to Terrence Crowster, Founder of Restoration Youth Development Programme

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Dereleen James

17 December 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Eldorado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA hero's after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turning her and her drug addict son’s life around, but continues to make an effective change in her community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Black Axe: Inside Nigeria’s Deadliest Cult

16 December 2021 11:14 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at a documentary that the BBC Africa Eye has been investigating for two years. It involves a violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria called “Black Axe” and it is linked to murder and fraud and it is alleged that it has also infiltrated Nigeria’s political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders. In recent months, the FBI and the US Secret Service have arrested more than 35 alleged Black Axe members in the USA and South Africa – charged with millions of dollars of internet fraud. Peter Macjob, Documentary Reporter and Charlie Northcott, Producer for BBC Africa Eye joins to tell us more this documentary.

Watch the full film below:https://youtu.be/ViTQ7N7iUQ0  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Alleged National Lotteries corruption

16 December 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we follow up on the explosive story we did just under a year ago with Groundup Reporter Raymond Joseph on the alleged national lotteries corruption. Where Joseph was commended in March 2021 by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), this story continues to make headlines, now with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula suing the Ground- up reporters and the Daily Maverick with a demand of R2 million following last week's publication of the article: ''The minister, the Lottery boss and the luxury R5.6 million home''.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Money/Financial trauma"

16 December 2021 9:15 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “money/financial trauma”. The impact that money can have on relationships when people or couples do not establish a healthy relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - “It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

15 December 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It's not how you end, it's how you start".  How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Weird things about South Africa

15 December 2021 10:29 PM

Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Great opportunity and bursaries available for 18-35 year olds

14 December 2021 11:09 PM

Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.

Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor explains what caused Monday night's CBD power outage

Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC

Local Politics

Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Witnesses supporting Magopeni blame technical television team for error

21 December 2021 7:59 AM

Santaco welcomes COVID relief funds for taxi operators

21 December 2021 7:44 AM

Magistrate in Deokaran case says Mkhize's media statement holds no weight

21 December 2021 7:32 AM

