Profile Interview - Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior who has now been bravely Dancing Out of Cancer. Referred to as the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart, Manaka is also recognised as a pioneer in being the first to introduce African dance styles to the township during the 80’s, fusing the different dances from other African countries with South Africa’s contemporary township-pantsula-jive styles in the township, making her a household name, since then, travelling the world, performing to sold-out shows, choreographing unforgettable movements and inspiring a whole new generation of dancers.
On the first week of December, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) launched a court bid to block the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine as part of a plan to have the infamous asset ultimately handed over to the State. The NPA is seeking a preservation of property order and intends to apply for the asset to be forfeited to the state later. Community representatives eagerly anticipating the restart of the Optimum Coal Mine marched to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in protest of the state’s urgent legal bid to halt the sale of the asset.
In a statement, members of the community of Hendrina expressed their support for the mine’s sale.
"As a community whose livelihoods depend upon the operations of our surrounding mines, it goes without saying that the consequences of this disruption will have devastating effects on the presently stagnant economy of Hendrina," the statement said. We’re joined by Clifford Masinga, the Hendrina Community’s spokesperson on this issue.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State, who together with an expert advisory committee consisting of Deputy President of the South African Society for Basic and Clinical Pharmacology Society, Guest Professor Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and the current chairperson of the World Health Organisation's (WHO), have partnered with FARMOVS, (a South African clinical research organisation that conducts ICH-GCP compliant Phase I to III clinical trials), to advance clinical research on African traditional medicines to find effective solutions against the COVID-19 virus.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, Aubrey spoke to Terrence Crowster, Founder of Restoration Youth Development Programme
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Eldorado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA hero's after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turning her and her drug addict son's life around, but continues to make an effective change in her community.
In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at a documentary that the BBC Africa Eye has been investigating for two years. It involves a violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria called “Black Axe” and it is linked to murder and fraud and it is alleged that it has also infiltrated Nigeria’s political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders. In recent months, the FBI and the US Secret Service have arrested more than 35 alleged Black Axe members in the USA and South Africa – charged with millions of dollars of internet fraud. Peter Macjob, Documentary Reporter and Charlie Northcott, Producer for BBC Africa Eye joins to tell us more this documentary.
Watch the full film below:https://youtu.be/ViTQ7N7iUQ0
For tonight's Crime Time feature we follow up on the explosive story we did just under a year ago with Groundup Reporter Raymond Joseph on the alleged national lotteries corruption. Where Joseph was commended in March 2021 by Free Press Unlimited for "his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking", around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), this story continues to make headlines, now with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula suing the Ground- up reporters and the Daily Maverick with a demand of R2 million following last week's publication of the article: ''The minister, the Lottery boss and the luxury R5.6 million home''.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about "money/financial trauma". The impact that money can have on relationships when people or couples do not establish a healthy relationship with money.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?
Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird.
Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.
Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg