South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, to highlight World Aids Day which took place this past week on the 1st of December, we are joined by 24-year-old Matthew Lani, who although at this tender young age has had to learn to live with HIV as a result of being deliberately infected by a former partner, has instead decided to rise up with his status to educate, inform, and support men and woman from all demographics across South Africa as an HIV/AIDS prevention advocate, first year intern Clinical Psychologist, and co-founder and executive director of Greater Than Aids Afrika.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, Aubrey spoke to Terrence Crowster, Founder of Restoration Youth Development ProgrammeLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Eldorado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA hero's after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turning her and her drug addict son’s life around, but continues to make an effective change in her community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at a documentary that the BBC Africa Eye has been investigating for two years. It involves a violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria called “Black Axe” and it is linked to murder and fraud and it is alleged that it has also infiltrated Nigeria’s political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders. In recent months, the FBI and the US Secret Service have arrested more than 35 alleged Black Axe members in the USA and South Africa – charged with millions of dollars of internet fraud. Peter Macjob, Documentary Reporter and Charlie Northcott, Producer for BBC Africa Eye joins to tell us more this documentary.
Watch the full film below:https://youtu.be/ViTQ7N7iUQ0
For tonight's Crime Time feature we follow up on the explosive story we did just under a year ago with Groundup Reporter Raymond Joseph on the alleged national lotteries corruption. Where Joseph was commended in March 2021 by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), this story continues to make headlines, now with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula suing the Ground- up reporters and the Daily Maverick with a demand of R2 million following last week's publication of the article: ''The minister, the Lottery boss and the luxury R5.6 million home''.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “money/financial trauma”. The impact that money can have on relationships when people or couples do not establish a healthy relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.
Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg
The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa. Th all new Renault is an undeniably compelling SUV and Wayne van der Merwe, General Manager: Products at Renault SA joins us to talk about Renault Kiger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Man Torque: Unpacking the loaded dynamics and perspectives of rape culture... A secret world between men and woman-individually and together. The issue comes to light as we end 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, hand in hand, with questions around allegations of rape being used as a weapon against men by some women to hurt the reputations of mostly successful men, as seen in current headlines with the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo who denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him, and Jub Jub - Amanda du-Pont case, along with all the follow up assault claims from other women.LISTEN TO PODCAST