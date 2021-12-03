South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at a documentary that the BBC Africa Eye has been investigating for two years. It involves a violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria called “Black Axe” and it is linked to murder and fraud and it is alleged that it has also infiltrated Nigeria’s political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders. In recent months, the FBI and the US Secret Service have arrested more than 35 alleged Black Axe members in the USA and South Africa – charged with millions of dollars of internet fraud. Peter Macjob, Documentary Reporter and Charlie Northcott, Producer for BBC Africa Eye joins to tell us more this documentary.



Watch the full film below:https://youtu.be/ViTQ7N7iUQ0

