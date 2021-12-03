South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

3 December 2021 11:29 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, to highlight World Aids Day which took place this past week on the 1st of December, we are joined by 24-year-old Matthew Lani, who although at this tender young age has had to learn to live with HIV as a result of being deliberately infected by a former partner, has instead decided to rise up with his status to educate, inform, and support men and woman from all demographics across South Africa as an HIV/AIDS prevention advocate, first year intern Clinical Psychologist, and co-founder and executive director of Greater Than Aids Afrika.


South African Doing Great Things with Terence Crowster

17 December 2021 11:15 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, Aubrey spoke to Terrence Crowster, Founder of Restoration Youth Development Programme

Profile Interview - Dereleen James

17 December 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Eldorado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA hero's after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turning her and her drug addict son’s life around, but continues to make an effective change in her community.

Africa At A Glance: Black Axe: Inside Nigeria’s Deadliest Cult

16 December 2021 11:14 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at a documentary that the BBC Africa Eye has been investigating for two years. It involves a violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria called “Black Axe” and it is linked to murder and fraud and it is alleged that it has also infiltrated Nigeria’s political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders. In recent months, the FBI and the US Secret Service have arrested more than 35 alleged Black Axe members in the USA and South Africa – charged with millions of dollars of internet fraud. Peter Macjob, Documentary Reporter and Charlie Northcott, Producer for BBC Africa Eye joins to tell us more this documentary.

Watch the full film below:https://youtu.be/ViTQ7N7iUQ0  

Crime Time: Alleged National Lotteries corruption

16 December 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we follow up on the explosive story we did just under a year ago with Groundup Reporter Raymond Joseph on the alleged national lotteries corruption. Where Joseph was commended in March 2021 by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, around the ongoing controversial investigation developments uncovering the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), this story continues to make headlines, now with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula suing the Ground- up reporters and the Daily Maverick with a demand of R2 million following last week's publication of the article: ''The minister, the Lottery boss and the luxury R5.6 million home''.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Money/Financial trauma"

16 December 2021 9:15 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “money/financial trauma”. The impact that money can have on relationships when people or couples do not establish a healthy relationship with money.

Change your mindset feature - “It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

15 December 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It's not how you end, it's how you start".  How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Weird things about South Africa

15 December 2021 10:29 PM

Weird and Wonderful feature - Listeners called in to talk about terms that are used colloquially that are similar to other languages as well as talk about things that are normal for South Africans but sometimes seen as weird. 

Great opportunity and bursaries available for 18-35 year olds

14 December 2021 11:09 PM

Fraycollege has introduced a new qualification called the ‘Occupational Certificate: Journalist,’ accredited by the QCTO. The qualification was developed by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and boasts a total of 193 credits over a 12-month period, full-time starting February 2021. This qualification offers about this great opportunity and bursaries available for interested participants. Mamaponya Motsai, Lead Facilitator for the course at Fraycollege, joins us to tell us more about this opportunity.

Students wishing to enroll can apply here: https://bit.ly/3BTO2Pg 

The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa

14 December 2021 10:42 PM

 The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa. Th all new Renault is an undeniably compelling SUV and Wayne van der Merwe, General Manager: Products at Renault SA joins us to talk about Renault Kiger.

Man Torque: Weaponisation of rape

14 December 2021 10:15 PM

Man Torque: Unpacking the loaded dynamics and perspectives of rape culture... A secret world between men and woman-individually and together. The issue comes to light as we end 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, hand in hand, with questions around allegations of rape being used as a weapon against men by some women to hurt the reputations of mostly successful men, as seen in current headlines with the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo who denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him, and Jub Jub - Amanda du-Pont case, along with all the follow up assault claims from other women.

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC



Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts



[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie



EWN Highlights

Gift of the Givers to provide aid for victims of Paarl informal settlement fire

19 December 2021 6:56 PM

Eskom says theft and vandalism hampering operations

19 December 2021 6:46 PM

EU to get 20 million extra vaccine doses to fight Omicron

19 December 2021 6:02 PM

