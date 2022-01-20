State of our Education

Matric results: what are we celebrating? Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus and Mmusi Maimane, Leader at One SA Movement, unpacked SA's education system.
The District Commissioner of Lejweleputswa, Maj Gen Lerato Molale applauded Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys for an exceptional act of bravery in rescuing the lives of innocent people at the R30 road between Allanridge and Bothaville since the beginning of the year. Sergeant Geldenhuys joins us as we celebrate him for our South Africans Doing Great things.
Profile Interview with Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, former two-time lightweight world champion, and a former super middleweight world champion.
In the Kwa Ntu feature we talk to founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa, about the significance of slaughtering in African customs, what does the spilling of the blood signify, why must we slaughter?
On Crime Time we talk to Paul O Sullivan, Forensic Consultant, talking about his book called "Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at changecreator, talking about what true GRITability is - with a special focus on the four "Capacities" of GRITability and why it is so important that they are always in balance.
On our weird and wonderful, we talk to Dr Nandipha, a medium and psychic, about life on the other side.
On Financial Matters we reflect on Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, journey with us on this feature and the lessons learned on how we should relate with money and the disciplines it takes to accumulate wealth.
Ruan Venter | Career Expert and Academic Registrar at Boston City Campus
Dr Keitumetse Tumi Mashego | Author of Trapped in love & Clinical Psychologist
ProfAnne- Marie Beukes | professor in applied Linguistics at the University of Johannesburg