Africa At A Glance: Sudan Crisis

On African At A Glancem, we talk to Muzan Alneel, a writer and public speaker with an interdisciplinary professional and academic background in engineering, socioeconomics and public policy. She is co-founder of the Innovation, Science and Technology Think-tank for People-Centred Development in Sudan and is a non-resident Fellow of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. We talk about the crisis that is unfolding in Sudan.
Matric results: what are we celebrating? Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus and Mmusi Maimane, Leader at One SA Movement, unpacked SA's education system.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve", we look at the issue of 'THE TRAUMA OF MOTHERHOOD'.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett; author, and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "2022 is the year to develop GRIT. Why is it so important to develop GRIT and how do you go about doing it"?
Weird and Wonderful feature – we talk to Mbuso Khoza, Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant, about what death is from an African perspective.
On Financial Matters, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the issue of Behavioural finance - Why do people think investing is complicated?
On our Education we look at how South Africa has hit its highest dropout rate in the last 20 years since the pandemic started and were joined by Spokesperson of the Zero Drop Out Campaign, Rahima Essop and Xolani Majola, Educational Analyst and Social Commentator.
In the 'Love Connection' feature we look at the issue of walking away from a toxic relationship and were joined by Leah Sefor, Life and Relationships Coach.