Africat At A Glance: Latest on Burkina Faso's Coup

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Dr's Surgery - Q and A with Dr Charl
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 08:10
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors pre rec
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Curve Model and Influencer Junette Syster
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Junette Syster
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Sheree Pieterse
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sheree Pieterse
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike. 4 February 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid. 4 February 2022 2:46 PM
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman. 4 February 2022 10:52 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africat At A Glance: Latest on Burkina Faso's Coup

Africat At A Glance: Latest on Burkina Faso's Coup

27 January 2022 11:13 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the events that have been unfolding in Burkina Faso with Aaliyah Vayez, Security and Political Risk Analyst for Castor Vali.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Grant Lottering

4 February 2022 11:19 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, as a highlight for World Cancer Day, (today, 4th February), we are joined by Grant Lottering, Im’possible Tour founder, Miracle Springbok Cyclist, Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador and Cancer Warrior, to not only share his story ’From Death to the Top of the Alps‘, but how his life purpose has turned to raising millions for underprivileged children through his annual Im’possibleTours, in spite of countless surgeries, hand in hand, with a cancer diagnosis...simply "To inspire and encourage others not to give up. For people to dream again, to believe again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Legendary Broadcaster, Dan Moyane

4 February 2022 10:41 PM

Profile Interview with the legendary Dan Moyane on his book titled “I Don’t Want to Die Unknown”, which is part memoir, part legacy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Origins of the Bapedi Nation

3 February 2022 11:26 PM

In the Kwantu feature we look at the origins of he Bapedi People with interim secretary of Baroka ba Mabogoane, the right-wing clan within the Bapedi Kingdom, the founder of Bapedi Culture and Tradition Tv (audio and visual streaming channel), Maswika Dithaba Mabogoane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Zondo Commission Reports

3 February 2022 10:19 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature, we follow up on the Zondo reports which have captured South Africa. Joined by Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commenter and Whistle-blower Social Worker, John Clarke, on the volatile but vital corruption cases to finally emerge within South Africa and what this means, along with the repercussions for the country and its brave whistle-blowers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to CJ Mogoeng's apology

3 February 2022 9:16 PM

Hassen Lorgat, member of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), commented on former CJ Mogoeng's apology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Importance of retreating and giving yourself some space

2 February 2022 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, were joined by Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Eddie Humpries, a Wayfinder/Speaker/Spiritual Architect/Human BE-ing, talking about the importance of retreating and giving yourself some space, and why it is best to do so away from all that you are familiar with.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Kick starting your 2022 with Psychic Medium, Cindy Kruger

2 February 2022 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful... Get excited and ready to dial, as we are joined once again by Psychic Medium, Cindy Kruger to really kick start your 2022!

 

CONTACT DETAILS:

Watsapp line for listeners: 072 149 8707

Instagram: Healing_with_angels 

Facebook page: Cindy Kruger Psychic Medium 

Website:www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za 

For events and Bookings contact:

info@angelshealing.energyOR https://cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za/    

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The burden that financial matters place on our mental wellbeing

2 February 2022 9:14 PM

On Financial Matters were joined by Metropolitan Complaints Manager, Sinazo Kalako, talking about the burden that financial matters place on our mental wellbeing. Being in a constant state of change affects our mental wellbeing and our ability to make good financial choices.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: “identifying, dealing with, and healing 'adult child' issues in relationships”

1 February 2022 10:19 PM

For tonight's Love Connection we are joined by Judy Klipin, Certified Master Life Coach and Author of 'Recover from Your Childhood', to look at identifying, dealing with, and healing 'adult child' issues in relationships. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: CCMA finds a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated employee 'substantively fair'

1 February 2022 9:26 PM

On Legal Matters, we’re joined by Chlo? Loubser, a senior associate in the Dispute Resolution Department at Bowman’s Lawfirm and a member of the Employment and Benefits practice, to talk bout the CCMA finding a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated employee 'substantively fair' and what this means.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

World Politics Business

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Officer killed in shootout during cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

4 February 2022 8:30 PM

COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing, according to AFP data

4 February 2022 7:21 PM

PP welcomes ruling allowing legal representation at impeachment hearing

4 February 2022 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA