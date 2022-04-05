Legal Matters: Copyright Infringement

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Russia: Africa must act on domestic interests and not past ideological ties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Gumede - Editor at ...
Today at 15:40
The ISS and the IFK seek to understand the causes and possible solutions to xenophobia in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Mulaudzi
Today at 15:50
Reaction to Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork
Today at 16:05
The Step Aside Rule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Today at 16:20
Association warns on threat of soaring chicken prices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Hendricks - Managing Director at Umoya Meat Importers
Today at 16:55
KZN Flooding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:05
More severe flu season expected, but not yet back to pre-Covid levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 17:20
Mandy Wiener on the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 17:45
New index to look at life experiences SA children offered in first 5 years of live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonja Giese
Latest Local
We intend to finish the Foreshore Freeway Bridge – Mayor Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the future of the infamous unfinished freeway bridge. 12 April 2022 3:17 PM
KZN education confirms death of several pupils due to floods KZN education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa says they are appealing to parents not to let their children outside. 12 April 2022 2:07 PM
Police monitor Botrivier after cars stoned during service delivery protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. 12 April 2022 1:31 PM
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for... 12 April 2022 9:20 AM
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national... 12 April 2022 6:27 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Dr. Caroline Hilton from the Western Cape Blood Service. 12 April 2022 1:04 PM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event? On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's m... 12 April 2022 6:02 AM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: Copyright Infringement

Legal Matters: Copyright Infringement

5 April 2022 9:17 PM

For tonight’s Legal Matters, we’re joined by Jani Cronje, trade mark attorney at Adams & Adams, to talk about copyrights infringement.


The ANC Ethekwini region election results and how this affects the step-aside rule

11 April 2022 10:34 PM

Tonight, on the political analysis we are joined by political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, on the ANC’s Ethekwini regional election results and how this affects their step-aside rule.

Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case postponed again

11 April 2022 10:06 PM

Then we talk to EWN’s KZN Correspondent, Nhlanhla Mabaso giving us a full detailed analysis of what happened in court after the long-awaited corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma started today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

BOOK: Nuclear: Inside South Africa's secret deal by Karyn Maughan and Kirsten Pearson

11 April 2022 9:41 PM

Tonight, on News and Current Affairs we are joined by an award-wining investigative Journalist Karyn Maughan, chatting to us about how the Russian nuclear deal would have taken South Africa to the edge with her recently launched book “Nuclear: Inside South Africa's Secret Deal”.

South Africans Doing Great Things with Devil’s Peak Vredehoek Outreach Fieldworker, Chantal Sampson

8 April 2022 11:16 PM

Chantal Sampson was homeless in Cape Town. Now, as part of Streetscapes, she helps others get off the streets. Streetscapes creates work for homeless people such as street cleaning and garden services.

Profile Interview with South African Veteran Actor, James Ngcobo

8 April 2022 10:15 PM

Profile Interview with South African Veteran Actor, James Ngcobo

Veteran actor James Ngcobo, artistic director of Johannesburg’s Market Theatre, wears many hats. Despite his demanding schedule, he took time out to speak to Ntombizodwa Makhoba about a recent milestone at the theatre, how it felt to scoop his fourth South African Film and Television Award for his role in Netflix’s Queen Sono, and his other loves: cooking fish, rabbit stew and biryani, listening to jazz and walking.

Kwantu Feature: Importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela

7 April 2022 11:14 PM

In the Kwantu feature we talk to Gogo Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices,  talking about the importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela.

 

Contact details for listener's:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com  

Crime Time: How armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines

7 April 2022 10:18 PM

On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse after Soaring fuel prices have drawn attention to millions of liters that SA loses each year to heavily armed gangs of petrol thieves who seem to have inside information on Transnet fuel flows.

Psychological Matters: World Bipolar

7 April 2022 9:43 PM

On our Psychological matters tonight, we are joined by Zaakira Ebrahim, who is the advocate for bipolar disorder and the author of the book title “I am Glad You Found This” chatting to us about her condition and how she lived with it.

Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After

6 April 2022 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Trevor Waller, Author of “22 Lessons for Corona Time and After”.

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.

6 April 2022 10:13 PM

Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined by the founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa, looking at bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.

Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'

Sport Local

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

Politics Local

Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli

Local Opinion Politics

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sacked with immediate effect

12 April 2022 3:08 PM

Kaunda: Many people have lost their lives in the eThekwini region

12 April 2022 2:52 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delayed again as defence granted postponement

12 April 2022 12:43 PM

