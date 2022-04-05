Legal Matters: Copyright Infringement

For tonight’s Legal Matters, we’re joined by Jani Cronje, trade mark attorney at Adams & Adams, to talk about copyrights infringement.
Tonight, on the political analysis we are joined by political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, on the ANC’s Ethekwini regional election results and how this affects their step-aside rule.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Then we talk to EWN’s KZN Correspondent, Nhlanhla Mabaso giving us a full detailed analysis of what happened in court after the long-awaited corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma started today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, on News and Current Affairs we are joined by an award-wining investigative Journalist Karyn Maughan, chatting to us about how the Russian nuclear deal would have taken South Africa to the edge with her recently launched book “Nuclear: Inside South Africa's Secret Deal”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chantal Sampson was homeless in Cape Town. Now, as part of Streetscapes, she helps others get off the streets. Streetscapes creates work for homeless people such as street cleaning and garden services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with South African Veteran Actor, James Ngcobo
Veteran actor James Ngcobo, artistic director of Johannesburg’s Market Theatre, wears many hats. Despite his demanding schedule, he took time out to speak to Ntombizodwa Makhoba about a recent milestone at the theatre, how it felt to scoop his fourth South African Film and Television Award for his role in Netflix’s Queen Sono, and his other loves: cooking fish, rabbit stew and biryani, listening to jazz and walking.
In the Kwantu feature we talk to Gogo Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices, talking about the importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela.
Contact details for listener's:
Instagram: gogodineo
Twitter: @gogodineo
Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com
On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse after Soaring fuel prices have drawn attention to millions of liters that SA loses each year to heavily armed gangs of petrol thieves who seem to have inside information on Transnet fuel flows.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Psychological matters tonight, we are joined by Zaakira Ebrahim, who is the advocate for bipolar disorder and the author of the book title “I am Glad You Found This” chatting to us about her condition and how she lived with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Trevor Waller, Author of “22 Lessons for Corona Time and After”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined by the founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa, looking at bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.LISTEN TO PODCAST