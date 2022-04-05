Legal Matters: Copyright Infringement

Profile Interview with South African Veteran Actor, James Ngcobo



Veteran actor James Ngcobo, artistic director of Johannesburg’s Market Theatre, wears many hats. Despite his demanding schedule, he took time out to speak to Ntombizodwa Makhoba about a recent milestone at the theatre, how it felt to scoop his fourth South African Film and Television Award for his role in Netflix’s Queen Sono, and his other loves: cooking fish, rabbit stew and biryani, listening to jazz and walking.

arrow_forward