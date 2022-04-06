Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Trevor Waller, Author of “22 Lessons for Corona Time and After”.
In the Kwantu feature we talk to Gogo Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices, talking about the importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela.
Contact details for listener's:
Instagram: gogodineo
Twitter: @gogodineo
Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com
On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse after Soaring fuel prices have drawn attention to millions of liters that SA loses each year to heavily armed gangs of petrol thieves who seem to have inside information on Transnet fuel flows.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Psychological matters tonight, we are joined by Zaakira Ebrahim, who is the advocate for bipolar disorder and the author of the book title “I am Glad You Found This” chatting to us about her condition and how she lived with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined by the founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa, looking at bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Creating wealth is hard. Being disciplined is hard. Becoming a successful person is hard. Everything worth doing is difficult but it must be done or nothing in our lives changes. So, on financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about training yourself to do hard things.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Crispian Lees, Cofounder and Head of Education at Advantage, joins us to talk about the National Benchmark Tests Project (NBTP) and how it complements the National Senior Certificate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Man Torque were joined by Martin Pelders, Founder MatrixMen, talking about what do people understand as toxic masculinity? What is the cause and how do they think it can be overcome?LISTEN TO PODCAST