Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA on the hunt for man caught on camera sexually violating goat in Dunoon The SPCA is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of bestiality in Dunoon... 10 April 2022 3:14 PM
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday... 10 April 2022 1:13 PM
Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month. 10 April 2022 12:42 PM
View all Local
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Business
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish Retired chef and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson. 9 April 2022 2:52 PM
ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas. 9 April 2022 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the fir... 10 April 2022 8:55 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first inn... 9 April 2022 11:06 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Sport
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite. 8 April 2022 4:58 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After

Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After

6 April 2022 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Trevor Waller, Author of “22 Lessons for Corona Time and After”.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Devil’s Peak Vredehoek Outreach Fieldworker, Chantal Sampson

8 April 2022 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with South African Veteran Actor, James Ngcobo

8 April 2022 10:15 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela

7 April 2022 11:14 PM

In the Kwantu feature we talk to Gogo Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices,  talking about the importance of being Dlozi led and finding your own Gobela.

 

Contact details for listener's:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: How armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines

7 April 2022 10:18 PM

On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse after Soaring fuel prices have drawn attention to millions of liters that SA loses each year to heavily armed gangs of petrol thieves who seem to have inside information on Transnet fuel flows.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: World Bipolar

7 April 2022 9:43 PM

On our Psychological matters tonight, we are joined by Zaakira Ebrahim, who is the advocate for bipolar disorder and the author of the book title “I am Glad You Found This” chatting to us about her condition and how she lived with it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.

6 April 2022 10:13 PM

Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined by the founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa, looking at bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Training yourself to do hard things

6 April 2022 9:15 PM

Creating wealth is hard. Being disciplined is hard. Becoming a successful person is hard. Everything worth doing is difficult but it must be done or nothing in our lives changes. So, on financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about training yourself to do hard things.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting into university the clever way

5 April 2022 11:11 PM

Crispian Lees, Cofounder and Head of Education at Advantage, joins us to talk about the National Benchmark Tests Project (NBTP) and how it complements the National Senior Certificate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: what is people's understanding of toxic masculinity?

5 April 2022 10:13 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque were joined by Martin Pelders, Founder MatrixMen, talking about what do people understand as toxic masculinity? What is the cause and how do they think it can be overcome?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Local

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

Local Entertainment

Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA welcomes heavy sentence handed down to serial rapist

9 April 2022 3:43 PM

South Africa bowled out by Bangladesh

9 April 2022 3:16 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA