Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into unrest'

Dr Victor Phume is an accomplished theologian, with an honorary degree in divinity from the university of Denver Colorado. He is a reverend, author of thirteen publications and businessman who has utilized his entrepreneurial prowess to pioneer business models that continue to foster religion into mainstream entertainment among many of his achievements.





A former gospel musician, composer and prolific storyteller who wrote and produced a feature film following the lives of incarcerated women in South Africa.





He is the founder of Zallywood Networks, a media group that owns 3 radio stations, two television channels Tshwane TV and GauTV on DSTV.

