Motion to impeach a sitting South African President

On political analysis, we look at ATMs motion to impeach the president that they brought forward in parliament and were joined by National Spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) – Sibusiso Mncwabe.
On ‘The Love Connection’ this evening we look at the issue of ‘When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?’ and were joined by Lisa Welsh, a Sex & Pleasure Educator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Educational feature we look at the issue of the ‘New draft rules to differentiate colleges’ with Associate editor at business insider INC, Phillip de Wet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we talk to Advocate Modidima Mannye, admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa, about the Concourt’s decision on the question of whether section 24(2)(b) of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) is unconstitutional because it restricted all foreign nationals who have not been granted permanent resident status from being admitted as legal practitioners, regardless of their circumstances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On political analysis, we look at the constitutional procedure to impeach a president with Judge Dennis Davis, Former Judge President of the Competition Appeal Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, joins us to discuss his hard diplomacy against Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Erica Gibson, Independent Journalist, joined us to talk about the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) ordering some 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment as SA gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters this evening, we speak to Kelly du Plessis, founder and CEO of patient advocacy group, Rare Diseases South Africa (RDSA), about how uncertainties over funding deny patients life-saving treatment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Doing Great Things with Ayanda Zulu, owner of Wenzokuhle Holdings in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu Natal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Victor Phume is an accomplished theologian, with an honorary degree in divinity from the university of Denver Colorado. He is a reverend, author of thirteen publications and businessman who has utilized his entrepreneurial prowess to pioneer business models that continue to foster religion into mainstream entertainment among many of his achievements.
A former gospel musician, composer and prolific storyteller who wrote and produced a feature film following the lives of incarcerated women in South Africa.
He is the founder of Zallywood Networks, a media group that owns 3 radio stations, two television channels Tshwane TV and GauTV on DSTV.