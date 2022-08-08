Motion to impeach a sitting South African President

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
A 'Reversible' Form of Death? Scientists Revive Cells in Dead Pigs' Organs.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Robert Porte
Today at 17:45
The expert guide to tackling procrastination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fuschia Sirois
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Cape Town buckles under service delivery pressure due to urbanisation Refilwe Moloto spoke to the City of Cape Town executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis and independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier a... 10 August 2022 11:21 AM
CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway The recommendation to approve another lease must still be tabled at a full council meeting for a final decision next week. 10 August 2022 8:46 AM
Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert Refilwe Moloto spoke to a researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group, Dr Peter Johnston, to get a better understanding of... 10 August 2022 8:37 AM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
View all Politics
What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost... 10 August 2022 11:18 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
All you need to know about renewing your SA passport Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to kno... 10 August 2022 9:38 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Motion to impeach a sitting South African President

Motion to impeach a sitting South African President

8 August 2022 11:12 PM

On political analysis, we look at ATMs motion to impeach the president that they brought forward in parliament and were joined by National Spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) – Sibusiso Mncwabe.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The Love Connection: When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?

9 August 2022 11:16 PM

On ‘The Love Connection’ this evening we look at the issue of ‘When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?’ and were joined by Lisa Welsh, a Sex & Pleasure Educator. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education Feature: New draft rules to differentiate colleges

9 August 2022 9:56 PM

On our Educational feature we look at the issue of the ‘New draft rules to differentiate colleges’ with Associate editor at business insider INC, Phillip de Wet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Concourt ruling that only South Africans and permanent residents may be lawyers

9 August 2022 9:18 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Advocate Modidima Mannye, admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa, about the Concourt’s decision on the question of whether section 24(2)(b) of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) is unconstitutional because it restricted all foreign nationals who have not been granted permanent resident status from being admitted as legal practitioners, regardless of their circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motion to impeach a sitting South African President

8 August 2022 10:57 PM

On political analysis, we look at the constitutional procedure to impeach a president with Judge Dennis Davis, Former Judge President of the Competition Appeal Court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HARD diplomacy against Zanu PF

8 August 2022 10:10 PM

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, joins us to discuss his hard diplomacy against Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into unrest'

8 August 2022 9:37 PM

Erica Gibson, Independent Journalist, joined us to talk about the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) ordering some 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment as SA gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Uncertainties over funding deny patients life-saving treatment

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

On Medical Matters this evening, we speak to Kelly du Plessis, founder and CEO of patient advocacy group, Rare Diseases South Africa (RDSA), about how uncertainties over funding deny patients life-saving treatment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - with Ayanda Zulu, owner of Wenzokuhle Holdings in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu Natal

5 August 2022 11:19 PM

South African Doing Great Things with Ayanda Zulu, owner of Wenzokuhle Holdings in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu Natal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Victor Phume, media mogul, a scholar, author and business man

5 August 2022 10:21 PM

Dr Victor Phume is an accomplished theologian, with an honorary degree in divinity from the university of Denver Colorado. He is a reverend, author of thirteen publications and businessman who has utilized his entrepreneurial prowess to pioneer business models that continue to foster religion into mainstream entertainment among many of his achievements.


A former gospel musician, composer and prolific storyteller who wrote and produced a feature film following the lives of incarcerated women in South Africa.


He is the founder of Zallywood Networks, a media group that owns 3 radio stations, two television channels Tshwane TV and GauTV on DSTV.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry

Business

Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert

Local

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

Local

Staple foods vanish from tables as Zimbabweans battle hyperinflation

10 August 2022 10:46 AM

Experts see inflation reprieve in America

10 August 2022 10:25 AM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to resume on Wednesday

10 August 2022 9:51 AM

