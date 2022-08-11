Current Affairs: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people

On Current Affairs, we talk to Home Affairs minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, about the media briefing the dept had today which focused on amongst others; security of our documents, reintroduction of transit visas for some nationalities and the digitisation of Home Affairs Civic paper records etc.
On Kwantu were joined by Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi, talking about the spiritual state of the nation, deaths taking place, state of the ruling party and the rising levels of darkness in the country and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigation into the burglary at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020 have revealed interesting information and on our Crime Time this evening we talk to News24 investigative journalist, Kyle Cowan, on what these details are.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the change your mindset feature we look at the issue of "Do you have an abundance or a lack mindset. Let's put it to the test" and author and consultant at Changecreator, Stanley Beckett joins us to discuss this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and wonderful, Dr Zulumathabo Zulu joins to talk about the Basotho Origin of Calendar and Cosmology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa faces the very real prospect of being "grey listed" by global credit structures. This may pose another unprecedented economic crisis for our economy and Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist at Alexforbes, joins to unpack what this actually means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On ‘The Love Connection’ this evening we look at the issue of ‘When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?’ and were joined by Lisa Welsh, a Sex & Pleasure Educator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Educational feature we look at the issue of the ‘New draft rules to differentiate colleges’ with Associate editor at business insider INC, Phillip de Wet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we talk to Advocate Modidima Mannye, admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa, about the Concourt’s decision on the question of whether section 24(2)(b) of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) is unconstitutional because it restricted all foreign nationals who have not been granted permanent resident status from being admitted as legal practitioners, regardless of their circumstances.LISTEN TO PODCAST