Current Affairs: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project reopens its doors John Maytham spoke to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town, Lynette Denny, abou... 12 August 2022 10:23 PM
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine. 12 August 2022 2:07 PM
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear' Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters. 12 August 2022 1:48 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it? Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the con... 12 August 2022 4:48 PM
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'... 12 August 2022 4:04 PM
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recentl... 12 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Current Affairs: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people

Current Affairs: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people

11 August 2022 10:18 PM

On Current Affairs, we talk to Home Affairs minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, about the media briefing the dept had today which focused on amongst others; security of our documents, reintroduction of transit visas for some nationalities and the digitisation of Home Affairs Civic paper records etc.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Thami Pooe – Cofounder of Tshimong

12 August 2022 11:17 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Thami Pooe, co-founder of Tshimong

Website:www.tshimong.co.za
Email:tpooe@tshimong.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Current state of the Nation and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

11 August 2022 11:14 PM

On Kwantu were joined by Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi, talking about the spiritual state of the nation, deaths taking place, state of the ruling party and the rising levels of darkness in the country and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Phala Phala theft: The Dubai buyer, a buffalo and the stolen $600 000

11 August 2022 9:15 PM

Investigation into the burglary at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020 have revealed interesting information and on our Crime Time this evening we talk to News24 investigative journalist, Kyle Cowan, on what these details are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: Do you have an abundance or a lack mindset

10 August 2022 11:15 PM

On the change your mindset feature we look at the issue of "Do you have an abundance or a lack mindset.  Let's put it to the test" and author and consultant at Changecreator, Stanley Beckett joins us to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Basotho Origin of Calendar and Cosmology

10 August 2022 10:16 PM

On the Weird and wonderful, Dr Zulumathabo Zulu joins to talk about the Basotho Origin of Calendar and Cosmology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What the threat of being grey listed means for SA's financial services

10 August 2022 9:16 PM

South Africa faces the very real prospect of being "grey listed" by global credit structures. This may pose another unprecedented economic crisis for our economy and Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist at Alexforbes, joins to unpack what this actually means.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?

9 August 2022 11:16 PM

On ‘The Love Connection’ this evening we look at the issue of ‘When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?’ and were joined by Lisa Welsh, a Sex & Pleasure Educator. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education Feature: New draft rules to differentiate colleges

9 August 2022 9:56 PM

On our Educational feature we look at the issue of the ‘New draft rules to differentiate colleges’ with Associate editor at business insider INC, Phillip de Wet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Concourt ruling that only South Africans and permanent residents may be lawyers

9 August 2022 9:18 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Advocate Modidima Mannye, admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa, about the Concourt’s decision on the question of whether section 24(2)(b) of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) is unconstitutional because it restricted all foreign nationals who have not been granted permanent resident status from being admitted as legal practitioners, regardless of their circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Durban accident leaves one dead and two injured

13 August 2022 10:50 AM

Benoni Pastor sentenced to two life terms for rape and assault of minors

13 August 2022 9:06 AM

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose one eye

13 August 2022 8:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA