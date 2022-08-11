Kwantu Feature: Current state of the Nation and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Children's Law Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 15:10
The Taxi Strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:40
Independent Advisory Panel provides technical advice on City's plans to improve future water
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 15:50
Diabetes and medical aid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty
Today at 16:05
The Charl Kinnear Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 16:20
JMPD's partnering with SAB is a deeply cynical and dangerous approach to the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Holtmann - Independent Community Safety Specialist at ...
Today at 16:33
World Cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 17:05
Eskom has run out of cash to buy diesel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard
Today at 17:45
The COP 27 Deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Guy Midgley - Affiliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
Latest Local
CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams The two-day stayaway, which started on Monday, left commuters - including matric pupils - scrambling for alternative transport. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022 Cape Town has cleared up at the 2022 Eat Out Awards, with over 30 wins in various categories for eateries in and around the Mother... 21 November 2022 8:01 AM
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them a... 21 November 2022 7:52 AM
View all Local
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
View all Politics
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app. 21 November 2022 8:23 AM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
View all Business
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City of Cape Town's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP). 20 November 2022 9:54 AM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
View all Sport
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: Current state of the Nation and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

Kwantu Feature: Current state of the Nation and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

11 August 2022 9:14 PM

On Kwantu were joined by Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi, talking about the spiritual state of the nation, deaths taking place, state of the ruling party and the rising levels of darkness in the country and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.


South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomathemba Langa

18 November 2022 9:27 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomathemba Langa, Managing Director of Inyama Yethu Pty Ltd.

Profile Interview with Veteran broadcaster and now Author of ‘PAUSE: Are you making the right choices?’ the one and only Thabo 'T-bose' Mokwele

18 November 2022 8:28 PM

Profile Interview with Veteran broadcaster and now Author of ‘PAUSE: Are you making the right choices?’ the one and only Thabo 'T-bose' Mokwele

Birthday messages for President Ramaphosa

17 November 2022 9:14 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned 70yrs old today and Thulasizwe asked listeners what their birthday for our president is and interesting responses came through.

Crime Time: SILENCED - Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

17 November 2022 8:13 PM

Tonight, on Crime Time, Jeff Wicks, author, and investigative Journalist at News24, continues to give us the latest update about the scandals surrounding how R116 million was syphoned from the Tembisa Hospital and how all this is linked to the death of Babita Deokaran and the scandal she was working hard to bring into light within the dept of health.

Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

17 November 2022 7:16 PM

On Psychological Matters, we talk about how Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace and were joined by Mariet Visser, a coach, trainer, and the co-founder of We Do Change whose on a mission to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their mental health and create small but effective changes in the workplace.

Change your mindset feature - "The burnout crisis".

16 November 2022 9:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, continues the discussion on BURNOUT takes it further to talk about "The burnout crisis".

Weird and Wonderful Feature: “Identity Crisis - when you aren’t sure who you are or how you fit in”

16 November 2022 8:14 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about “Identity Crisis - when you aren’t sure who you are or how you fit in” and he will elaborate more with us on what he means about this. 

Financial Matters: Psychology of Money - Financial behavior and tips for Black Friday and the festive season

16 November 2022 7:36 PM

With Black Friday and Festive season upon us, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, returns to the discussion on psychology of money with a focus being on financial behavior and tips for Black Friday and the festive season and we will be having a couple of these discussions for next few slots. So don’t miss out on tonight’s discussion.

Call to ban pitbulls as domesticated animals

15 November 2022 9:17 PM

A petition calling for the banning of pitbulls as domesticated animals has reached 50 000 signatures as more cases of people being mauled by these dog’s increases. To talk about whether people can raise such animals as pets, is it possible to protect yourself against them, are these animals a safe breed etc., we’re joined by Mr. Lins Rautenbach, Public Relation Officer at Pitbull Foundation of South Africa (PBFSA).

Man Torque: Focus on men’s health this International Men’s Day

15 November 2022 8:08 PM

The 19th November is known as International Men’s Day and the focus will be on men’s health and to discuss why men sometimes suffer from the ‘superhero syndrome’, where they may see going to the doctor as a sign of weakness instead of a sign of taking care of themselves. This evening to unpack this issue and try to find ways of adopting new habits on why men should take care of their health we are joined by Marcel Korth, Principal for Living with Dignity and GBV programmes at Anglo American.

Trending

CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022

Local

EWN Highlights

SPAR Diamond Challenge back after hiatus

21 November 2022 11:23 AM

Parts of Joburg without power due to Gresswold substation explosion

21 November 2022 10:46 AM

NPA needs Hebrew translator ahead of alleged Israeli gang case

21 November 2022 10:40 AM

