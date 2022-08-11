Kwantu Feature: Current state of the Nation and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.

On Kwantu were joined by Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi, talking about the spiritual state of the nation, deaths taking place, state of the ruling party and the rising levels of darkness in the country and how its impacting our social, political and economic issues.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomathemba Langa, Managing Director of Inyama Yethu Pty Ltd.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Veteran broadcaster and now Author of ‘PAUSE: Are you making the right choices?’ the one and only Thabo 'T-bose' MokweleLISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa turned 70yrs old today and Thulasizwe asked listeners what their birthday for our president is and interesting responses came through.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, on Crime Time, Jeff Wicks, author, and investigative Journalist at News24, continues to give us the latest update about the scandals surrounding how R116 million was syphoned from the Tembisa Hospital and how all this is linked to the death of Babita Deokaran and the scandal she was working hard to bring into light within the dept of health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters, we talk about how Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace and were joined by Mariet Visser, a coach, trainer, and the co-founder of We Do Change whose on a mission to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their mental health and create small but effective changes in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, continues the discussion on BURNOUT takes it further to talk about "The burnout crisis".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about “Identity Crisis - when you aren’t sure who you are or how you fit in” and he will elaborate more with us on what he means about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Black Friday and Festive season upon us, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, returns to the discussion on psychology of money with a focus being on financial behavior and tips for Black Friday and the festive season and we will be having a couple of these discussions for next few slots. So don’t miss out on tonight’s discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A petition calling for the banning of pitbulls as domesticated animals has reached 50 000 signatures as more cases of people being mauled by these dog’s increases. To talk about whether people can raise such animals as pets, is it possible to protect yourself against them, are these animals a safe breed etc., we’re joined by Mr. Lins Rautenbach, Public Relation Officer at Pitbull Foundation of South Africa (PBFSA).LISTEN TO PODCAST
The 19th November is known as International Men’s Day and the focus will be on men’s health and to discuss why men sometimes suffer from the ‘superhero syndrome’, where they may see going to the doctor as a sign of weakness instead of a sign of taking care of themselves. This evening to unpack this issue and try to find ways of adopting new habits on why men should take care of their health we are joined by Marcel Korth, Principal for Living with Dignity and GBV programmes at Anglo American.LISTEN TO PODCAST