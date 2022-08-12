South Africans Doing Great Things - Thami Pooe – Cofounder of Tshimong

The 19th November is known as International Men’s Day and the focus will be on men’s health and to discuss why men sometimes suffer from the ‘superhero syndrome’, where they may see going to the doctor as a sign of weakness instead of a sign of taking care of themselves. This evening to unpack this issue and try to find ways of adopting new habits on why men should take care of their health we are joined by Marcel Korth, Principal for Living with Dignity and GBV programmes at Anglo American.

arrow_forward