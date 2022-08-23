The Love Connection: People are complicated, relationships are not

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Tristan Gooley, author of “How to read a Tree”. Tristan is an expert on tree patterns in the northern temperate zone. In How to Read a Tree, listeners can discover the simple principles that explain the shapes and patterns they can see in trees and what they mean. And they can learn rare skills that can be applied every time they pass a tree, whether they’re in a town or a wilder spot.
In keeping with the spirit of Youth Month, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, continue with part 2 of asking listeners to share: a message they would give to their younger self-regarding finances.
On our Political Analysis, we talk to Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi's leader, about his latest article title "The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin".
Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we’ve been talking to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value.
On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; desirability, feasibility, and viability. Desirability deals with who your clients are, what they need, identifying, solving, and managing their problems. Feasibility estimates the competence of management and the sufficiency of resources to bring a product or idea to market. Viability looks at the business is returning enough of a profit to provide a return to the business owner and also meet its commitments to business creditors.
Once an organisation has figured out the above, it then needs to design an organisation that can create, deliver, and capture the value. This evening Andisa talks about the organisational design elements that are required for an organisation to thrive in its business.
On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., how dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities.
On our current affairs we talk to about the National Health Bill that has been passed in government and the debates on whether is going to work are still going on and this evening Dr Kenneth Jacobs -chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Health, joins us t tell us how the NHI system will be working.
On Medical Matters this evening we talk about Multiple sclerosis awareness and the importance of why we should pay attention to our bodies as the disease doesn't have specific symptoms that can be attributed to it. This evening to learn more about this disease we're joined by Dr Andile Mhlongo, Medical Advisor, Specialty Care at Sanofi South Africa.
South African Doing Great Things with Nkosinathi Nathi Mahlanyana, Founder of Father Figure initiative and Director at Black Embassy.
Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency believes that the youth plays an active role in the South African economy; however, they are not given enough recognition or spotlight to acknowledge their impact in this economy. His company Pat On Brands just hosted the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBA) and they were a success and he joins us to chat about his journey and belief in our youth.