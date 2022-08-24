Financial Matters: Financial literacy crisis in SA

On Financial Matters we talk to Kristen Malan, Certified Financial Planner, about financial literacy crisis in SA and the importance of learning it early on and that it’s a right and not a privilege that South Africans should be afforded.
On Entrepreneurial/Education feature were joined by Gaopaleloe 'Gao' Mothoagae, Vice President: CSI RSA and Sasol Foundation, to talk about their upcoming Sasol Techno X 2022 expo.
Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to talk about the extension granted to ZEP holders by 6 months and the reasons behind this.
On Legal Matters we talk to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb, to help us understand the types of visas ZEP holders qualify for.
On political analysis, we look at what goes into forensic investigation and their reports in general. We look at what the process requires, how long it takes, the outcome; and if the are options people might have if they aren't happy with the outcome and we're joined by Dr David Klatzow, Consulting Forensic scientist.
Jeff Wicks, Author and Investigative Journalist at News24, gave us the latest developments of the Thembisa hospital corruption story bringing into light the corruption that Babita Deokaran was working to expose.
On Medical Matters this evening, we talk about the importance of attending to hearing loss and we're joined by Jayne de Smidt, senior audiologist with the Ear Institute.
South Africans doing great things with commercial pilot, Lebogang Mokwena.
Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'
On the Kwantu feature we talk about African Medicine and Philosophy of Science as yesterday was African Traditional Medicine Day and were joined by Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.
Tonight, on Crime Time we are joined by Senior Reporter at eNCA, Dasen Thathiah, who will be breaking down the Mhlathuze water board saga.