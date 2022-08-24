Current Affairs: R26 billion tender to revamp Tshwane’s power stations, Motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Randal & Eskom bill

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
CarTalk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Think before you ink
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:50
Mango, SAA and the status of the airline industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 16:05
Where is the Enyobeni victims' toxicology report?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:33
MSF teams respond to Pakistan's devastating floods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Mutchapa
Today at 17:05
The Johannesburg city council
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 17:20
Patricia's response to call from DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad 11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday. 7 September 2022 1:07 PM
Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting Lester spoke with reformed gangster Allen Reebock, who lost his son to gang violence. 7 September 2022 12:28 PM
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there “Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…” 7 September 2022 12:12 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed. 7 September 2022 6:52 AM
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry "The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake. 7 September 2022 12:41 PM
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate' Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director. 7 September 2022 12:00 PM
Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home. 7 September 2022 10:35 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Current Affairs: R26 billion tender to revamp Tshwane’s power stations, Motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Randal & Eskom bill

Current Affairs: R26 billion tender to revamp Tshwane’s power stations, Motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Randal & Eskom bill

24 August 2022 9:46 PM

Current Affairs – Right of Reply: MMC of Finance for Tshwane Municipality, Peter Sutton, responds to allegations made by Action SA and EFF yesterday on the R26 billion tender to revamp Tshwane’s power stations. 


Sasol Techno X 2022 expo

6 September 2022 11:11 PM

On Entrepreneurial/Education feature were joined by Gaopaleloe ‘Gao’ Mothoagae, Vice President: CSI RSA and Sasol Foundation, to talk about their upcoming Sasol Techno X 2022 expo.

ZEP extension with Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

6 September 2022 10:17 PM

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to talk about the extension granted to ZEP holders by 6 months and the reasons behind this.

Legal Matters: Understanding what the types of visas ZEP holders qualify for

6 September 2022 9:18 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb, to help us understand the types of visas ZEP holders qualify for.

Website:https://www.xpatweb.com/contact-us/

Office: 011 467 0810

Enyobeni Toxicology Report analysis

5 September 2022 11:22 PM

 On political analysis, we look at what goes into forensic investigation and their reports in general. We look at what the process requires, how long it takes, the outcome; and if the are options people might have if they aren’t happy with the outcome and we’re joined by Dr David Klatzow, Consulting Forensic scientist.

Jeff Wicks

5 September 2022 10:14 PM

Jeff Wicks, Author and Investigative Journalist at News24,  gave us the latest developments of the Thembisa hospital corruption story bringing into light the corruption that Babita Deokaran was working to expose.

Medical Matters: Consequences of not attending to a hearing loss

5 September 2022 9:11 PM

On Medical Matters this evening, we talk about the importance of attending to hearing loss and we’re joined by Jayne de Smidt, senior audiologist with the Ear Institute.

South Africans doing great things with commercial pilot, Lebogang Betty Mokwena.

2 September 2022 11:17 PM

South Africans doing great things with commercial pilot, Lebogang Mokwena.

Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'

2 September 2022 10:18 PM

Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'

Kwantu Feature: African Medicine and Philosophy of Science

1 September 2022 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we talk about African Medicine and Philosophy of Science as yesterday was African Traditional Medicine Day and were joined by Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

Crime Time: Mhlathuze water board saga

1 September 2022 10:21 PM

Tonight, on Crime Time we are joined by Senior Reporter at eNCA, Dasen Thathiah, who will be breaking down the Mhlathuze water board saga.

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

Local Entertainment

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity

Lifestyle

Arrest warrant issued for Makgabo Manamela after Life Esidimeni inquest no-show

7 September 2022 12:52 PM

Monitoring Eric Wood would be difficult if passports returned, State tells court

7 September 2022 12:21 PM

ANC's Snuki Zikalala: Political considerations can never trump the rule of law

7 September 2022 12:16 PM

