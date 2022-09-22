Psychological Matters: Understanding the quiet-quitting culture and what it means for both employers and employees

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 29 October 2022 11:30 AM
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The as... 29 October 2022 5:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows. 29 October 2022 12:02 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Psychological Matters: Understanding the quiet-quitting culture and what it means for both employers and employees

Psychological Matters: Understanding the quiet-quitting culture and what it means for both employers and employees

22 September 2022 7:10 PM

 On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of what quite quitting, what it is, how it affects employers and employees and how employers can deal with it and we’re joined by Prof Renata Schoeman, Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.


South Africans doing great things: South Africa’s Scarce and Technical Skills Gap Filled by Sisekelo Graduates

28 October 2022 9:21 PM

Sabello Myeni | Award-winning Business developer and founder and CEO of  Sisekelo Institute of Business & Technology

Kwantu Feature: The Coronation of the Zulu King

27 October 2022 9:12 PM

Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant 

Profile interview with Dr. Mosima Mabunda

27 October 2022 8:19 PM

Dr. Mosima Mabunda, General Manager and Head of Wellness at Vitality

Psychological Matters: Depression and Trauma. The link between these 2 mental health disorders and how to manage them, PTSD and Depression and Childhood trauma links.

27 October 2022 7:18 PM

Dr Eve, Trauma Therapist| 

Change your mindset feature – Continuation of last week’s conversation on the causes of burnout at work

26 October 2022 9:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Aubrey speaks to Staley Beckett, Author and Consultant at Changecreator about the causes of burnout at work.

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Astrology and Astrological readings

26 October 2022 8:16 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, Aubrey is joined by the Tarot Reader and Astrologer, Mulekah Kabong  to help understand Astrology and Astrological readings.

Financial Matters: Financial well- Know the credit card – commonly asked questions about your credit card

26 October 2022 7:20 PM

On Financial Matters, Aubrey is joined by the Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, Dr Frank Magwegwe to discuss the commonly asked questions about your credit card.

Education feature: How can we protect our teachers from violet students?

25 October 2022 9:14 PM

Elijah Mhlanga | Department of Education Spokesperson 

Mugwena Maluleke| General Secretary of SADTU 

Man Torque: Nyaope addiction in our communities

25 October 2022 8:13 PM

Megan Hosking | Akeso Crisis line and Marketing Manager 

Legal Matters: Can you deny your partner access to your children?

25 October 2022 7:16 PM

Claire Thomson, specialist family law practitioner and head of the family law department at Witz Inc.

Trending

[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Local

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

Business Local

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

Local

EWN Highlights

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

29 October 2022 9:15 PM

Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

29 October 2022 7:31 PM

'Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in SA' - King Misuzulu

29 October 2022 5:15 PM

