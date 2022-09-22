Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist, spoke to Aubrey about the ‘Road to 2024, what can we expect the government to look like, the likelihood of coalitions and whether they'll be sustainable and the the lack of solid leadership’.
On political analysis, Lukhona Mnguni, Head of policy and research at the Rivonia Circle, talking about the vote parliament took last week by not implementing the Electoral bill.
Aubrey spoke to ActionSA founder ad President, about President Ramaphosa's speech yesterday on state capture and what they way forward is.
On current affairs, Simon Hlungwani, JMC Convener, joins us to talk about the collapse of salary negotiations in the public service and update on the dispute process.
On Medical Matters this evening, we talk about Diabetes, what is it, how to manage it, what you should avoid, its dangers and importance of having regular sugar levels checked and we're joined by CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyathi.
South Africans doing great things with Kevin Mudie, Chief Operating Officer Randburg Football Club.
Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson of Public Interest SA, talking about the issues of governance that are currently taking place at UCT.
Steve Lebelo, Historian, spoke to Aubrey about the celebration on Black Wednesday
Aubrey spoke to listeners about an incident that happened in Mpumalanga where it is alleged that illegal miners broke into Wesselton Primary School and threatened learners and teachers during intense protest action in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. They demanded the release of 30 Zimbabwean, 92 Mozambican and 11 Swazi illegal Zama Zama's from police custody. The story wasn't covered my majority of the media houses and Aubrey questioned how is it possible that children are attacked in school and there's no reporting about it.
On Crime Time, Aubrey spoke to Bianca Van Aswegen, a Criminologist and National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa, about what to do if a loved one goes missing and what the stats are of children missing in South Africa.