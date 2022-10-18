Legal Matters: The effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing

On Legal Matters, we look at the effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing and we’re joined by Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys & Labour Law Expert.
Tonight, on Crime Time, Jeff Wicks, author, and investigative Journalist at News24, continues to give us the latest update about the scandals surrounding how R116 million was syphoned from the Tembisa Hospital and how all this is linked to the death of Babita Deokaran and the scandal she was working hard to bring into light within the dept of health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our psychological Matter, we look at the psyche of a mob, particularly during service delivery protest and other forms. Mob psychology and how it affects a violent reaction in our society and were joined by Dr Saths Coopper, renowned psychologist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Current Affairs we look at the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse as the Johannesburg mayor and take reaction from political parties, analyst and you listeners with regards to how things went down today. Who would like to be the mayor? Tomorrow political parties will be voting for a new mayor and what do you think they should take into consideration as they’re negotiating on who to elect.
GUESTS:
Margarets Arnolds - member of African Independent Congress (AIC)
Bongani Baloyi - ActionSA
Cilliers Brink - Democratic Alliance (DA)
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, talking to us about “Burnout being a two way street".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners engaging with Thabo whether the DA should have marched to Luthuli House and what difference that would make as well as the pro and cons of the march are for the DA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last week on Financial Matters, we spoke about having emergency saving. So, this week we continue our discussion on 5 steps to financial wellness with the focus being “working with a financial adviser” and Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, joins us to elaborate on what financial advisors should do for you.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Malesela Rachel "Ouma" Tema, Creative and Founding Director at Plus-Fab, talking about her journey to designing clothes for plus women, her challenges, her inspiration, and the lessons she learned along the way.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Love Connection tonight we are joined by Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane who is a Relationship Coach, to talk about ‘Does money make or breaks a marriage or a relationship?’ and how to deal with that instances should one be in that situation. Do you need money, J.O.B or both to be with him or her?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., talk to us about how the Children's Act does not properly recognise unmarried parents who have kids through artificial insemination compared to married parents. She unpacks certain issues that the act does not take into consideration which ultimately discriminates/violates other parent’s rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On political analysis we’re joined by Asanda Ngoasheng, an independent political analyst, looking at Cadre Deployment issue. The matter is being challenged in court by the DA and one could ask ‘Is Cadre Deployment partly responsible for the decaying state of affairs?’LISTEN TO PODCAST