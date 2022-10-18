Legal Matters: The effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest. 27 January 2023 7:55 AM
Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help! The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres. 27 January 2023 6:48 AM
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa' How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take? 27 January 2023 6:37 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma! Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song. 27 January 2023 6:07 AM
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies. 26 January 2023 7:23 PM
Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan Bruce Whitfield chats to the University of the Witwatersrand's Lumkile Mondi, on the US's support towards SA's energy plan. 26 January 2023 6:51 PM
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic) Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe. 27 January 2023 9:25 AM
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there... 27 January 2023 7:09 AM
Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4 South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of gener... 27 January 2023 6:33 AM
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic) Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe. 27 January 2023 9:25 AM
'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service explains the low blood donation stats in the WC and how to increase it. 27 January 2023 9:11 AM
[LISTEN] Botanical Society Members, here's how fees will change from April Botanical Society Members, renew your membership before the end of March to continue to enjoy free access to plant worlds in SA. 27 January 2023 7:10 AM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list. 27 January 2023 9:25 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest. 27 January 2023 5:28 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: The effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing

Legal Matters: The effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing

18 October 2022 7:16 PM

On Legal Matters, we look at the effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing and we’re joined by Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys & Labour Law Expert.


Crime Time: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

26 January 2023 9:35 PM

Tonight, on Crime Time, Jeff Wicks, author, and investigative Journalist at News24, continues to give us the latest update about the scandals surrounding how R116 million was syphoned from the Tembisa Hospital and how all this is linked to the death of Babita Deokaran and the scandal she was working hard to bring into light within the dept of health.

Psychological Matter: psyche of a mob

26 January 2023 7:42 PM

On our psychological Matter, we look at the psyche of a mob, particularly during service delivery protest and other forms. Mob psychology and how it affects a violent reaction in our society and were joined by Dr Saths Coopper, renowned psychologist. 

Reaction on vote on no confidence against Joburg Mayor

26 January 2023 7:20 PM

On Current Affairs we look at the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse as the Johannesburg mayor and take reaction from political parties, analyst and you listeners with regards to how things went down today. Who would like to be the mayor? Tomorrow political parties will be voting for a new mayor and what do you think they should take into consideration as they’re negotiating on who to elect.



GUESTS:
Margarets Arnolds - member of African Independent Congress (AIC)
Bongani Baloyi - ActionSA
Cilliers Brink - Democratic Alliance (DA)

Change your mindset: Burnout is a two way street

25 January 2023 9:12 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, talking to us about “Burnout being a two way street".

Reaction on DA marching to ANC's Luthuli house

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Listeners engaging with Thabo whether the DA should have marched to Luthuli House and what difference that would make as well as the pro and cons of the march are for the DA.

Financial Matters: Working with a financial advisor

25 January 2023 7:13 PM

Last week on Financial Matters, we spoke about having emergency saving. So, this week we continue our discussion on 5 steps to financial wellness with the focus being “working with a financial adviser” and Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, joins us to elaborate on what financial advisors should do for you.

Entrepreneurship: Designing for plus-size women

24 January 2023 9:11 PM

On our Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Malesela Rachel "Ouma" Tema, Creative and Founding Director at Plus-Fab, talking about her journey to designing clothes for plus women, her challenges, her inspiration, and the lessons she learned along the way.

The Love Connection: 'Does money make or breaks a marriage or a relationship?'

24 January 2023 8:16 PM

On the Love Connection tonight we are joined by Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane who is a Relationship Coach, to talk about ‘Does money make or breaks a marriage or a relationship?’ and how to deal with that instances should one be in that situation. Do you need money, J.O.B or both to be with him or her?

Legal Matters: Children's Act discriminates against unmarried parents

24 January 2023 7:11 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., talk to us about how the Children's Act does not properly recognise unmarried parents who have kids through artificial insemination compared to married parents. She unpacks certain issues that the act does not take into consideration which ultimately discriminates/violates other parent’s rights. 

Political Analysis: Is Cadre Deployment partly responsible for the decaying state of affairs?

23 January 2023 11:19 PM

On political analysis we’re joined by Asanda Ngoasheng, an independent political analyst, looking at Cadre Deployment issue. The matter is being challenged in court by the DA and one could ask ‘Is Cadre Deployment partly responsible for the decaying state of affairs?’

Measles outbreak spreading faster, warns NICD

27 January 2023 11:47 AM

Mafe, the alleged Parly arsonist, snubs pre-trial proceedings again

27 January 2023 11:14 AM

Ekurhuleni ANC, EFF, say budding partnership would put people first

27 January 2023 10:33 AM

