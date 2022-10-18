Legal Matters: The effectiveness an on-paper hearing in internal disciplinary hearing

On Current Affairs we look at the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse as the Johannesburg mayor and take reaction from political parties, analyst and you listeners with regards to how things went down today. Who would like to be the mayor? Tomorrow political parties will be voting for a new mayor and what do you think they should take into consideration as they’re negotiating on who to elect.







GUESTS:

Margarets Arnolds - member of African Independent Congress (AIC)

Bongani Baloyi - ActionSA

Cilliers Brink - Democratic Alliance (DA)

arrow_forward