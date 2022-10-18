Reaction to allegations that Afrirent was complacent in bleeding CoJ

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:30
Cape Town Refugee Reception Centre
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
James Chapman - Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sophia Phirippides
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - 25@25 - Zintle Baleni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zintle Baleni
Today at 15:20
National Corruption-busting unit to be permanent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon. 24 October 2022 9:24 AM
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist. 24 October 2022 9:14 AM
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT. 24 October 2022 9:10 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling "The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move t... 23 October 2022 1:21 PM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk. 21 October 2022 11:58 AM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque has come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic cable car ride. 22 October 2022 3:31 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor The pedestrian rainbow crossing in Green Point is supplemented with a 'pink strip' in the iconic LGBTQIA+ neighbourhood. 22 October 2022 12:20 PM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country. 21 October 2022 12:52 PM
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister' Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there. 21 October 2022 9:40 AM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Reaction to allegations that Afrirent was complacent in bleeding CoJ

Reaction to allegations that Afrirent was complacent in bleeding CoJ

18 October 2022 7:53 PM

CEO of Afrirent, Senzo Tsabedze, joins Aubrey to respond to allegations made against his company by News24's journalist, Azarrah Karrim, on her article titled “City of crooks | Luxury cars for private use, R500k leaked monthly: How JMPD officials bled City of Joburg”. He claims that the story published by News24 contains misleading and factually incorrect statements that have been reported to the Press Ombudsman for investigation and he joins us to set the record straight.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kevin Mudie - COO at Randburg Football Club

21 October 2022 9:27 PM

South Africans doing great things with Kevin Mudie, Chief Operating Officer Randburg Football Club.

UCT governance

21 October 2022 8:13 PM

Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson of Public Interest SA, talking about the issues of governance that are currently taking place at UCT.

Black Wednesday

21 October 2022 7:42 PM

Steve Lebelo, Historian, spoke to Aubrey about the celebration on Black Wednesday 

Africa at a Glance : State of our country

20 October 2022 9:15 PM

Aubrey spoke to listeners about an incident that happened in Mpumalanga where it is alleged that illegal miners broke into Wesselton Primary School and threatened learners and teachers during intense protest action in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. They demanded the release of 30 Zimbabwean, 92 Mozambican and 11 Swazi illegal Zama Zama's from police custody. The story wasn't covered my majority of the media houses and Aubrey questioned how is it possible that children are attacked in school and there's no reporting about it.

Crime Time: South Africa's missing children and our stats

20 October 2022 8:13 PM

On Crime Time, Aubrey spoke to  Bianca Van Aswegen,  a Criminologist and National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa, about  what to do if a loved one goes missing and what the stats are of children missing in South Africa.

Psychological Matters: How Burnout can affect all spheres of your life

20 October 2022 7:11 PM

On Psychological Matters we talk to Dr Nelisiwe Sibisi Zimu, GP with an interest in psychiatry, about how burnout can affect all spheres of your life.

Change your mindset feature - We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

19 October 2022 9:57 PM

On Change your mindset feature, tonight we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about "We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

Weird and wonderful: Love and relationships

19 October 2022 8:27 PM

Aubrey opened he line for listeners to talk about their experience with love and relationships and lessons learned from that.

Financial Matters: Financial well-being on how to use your credit card wisely

19 October 2022 7:15 PM

On Financial Matters, we continue the discussion on financial well-being. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, so this evening the focus will be using your credit card wisely.

Education feature: 208 Grade 9 learners gain insight and inspiration at engineering camp

18 October 2022 9:13 PM

On our education feature, we talk to Balan Moodley, Protec CEO and Luyanda Mamane, Protec Alumnus and Project Manager, talking about their engineering camp for Grade 9 learner.

Trending

Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday

Local

Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman

Local Politics

Media denied chance to probe Ramaphosa on state capture: OpenSecrets director

Local

EWN Highlights

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

24 October 2022 10:57 AM

Cosatu wants ministers to detail plans to ensure state capture rooted out

24 October 2022 10:33 AM

Malema: KZN EFF should've responded to Phoenix vigilante killings with violence

24 October 2022 10:19 AM

