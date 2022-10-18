Education feature: 208 Grade 9 learners gain insight and inspiration at engineering camp

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Help record Cape Town's plant and animal species for international challenge Cape Town is participating in this year’s Great Southern Bioblitz challenge and entry to the City’s nature reserves will be free f... 22 October 2022 8:56 AM
NPA lays two charges against expelled Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit Du toit was captured on video, urinating on fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana's, study desk and personal belongings at... 22 October 2022 8:16 AM
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Local
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
View all Politics
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk. 21 October 2022 11:58 AM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
Learn how to make biltong with Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats No South African meat eater's snack cupboard is complete without biltong, so how do we make SA’s most iconic snack? 21 October 2022 11:54 AM
Master musician Andrew Young is sharing his talents with the Mother City Master Saxophonist is coming to Cape Town to share in the 'Sounds of the 70s' next weekend. 21 October 2022 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country. 21 October 2022 12:52 PM
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister' Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there. 21 October 2022 9:40 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Education feature: 208 Grade 9 learners gain insight and inspiration at engineering camp

Education feature: 208 Grade 9 learners gain insight and inspiration at engineering camp

18 October 2022 9:13 PM

On our education feature, we talk to Balan Moodley, Protec CEO and Luyanda Mamane, Protec Alumnus and Project Manager, talking about their engineering camp for Grade 9 learner.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kevin Mudie - COO at Randburg Football Club

21 October 2022 9:27 PM

South Africans doing great things with Kevin Mudie, Chief Operating Officer Randburg Football Club.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT governance

21 October 2022 8:13 PM

Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson of Public Interest SA, talking about the issues of governance that are currently taking place at UCT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Wednesday

21 October 2022 7:42 PM

Steve Lebelo, Historian, spoke to Aubrey about the celebration on Black Wednesday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance : State of our country

20 October 2022 9:15 PM

Aubrey spoke to listeners about an incident that happened in Mpumalanga where it is alleged that illegal miners broke into Wesselton Primary School and threatened learners and teachers during intense protest action in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. They demanded the release of 30 Zimbabwean, 92 Mozambican and 11 Swazi illegal Zama Zama's from police custody. The story wasn't covered my majority of the media houses and Aubrey questioned how is it possible that children are attacked in school and there's no reporting about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: South Africa's missing children and our stats

20 October 2022 8:13 PM

On Crime Time, Aubrey spoke to  Bianca Van Aswegen,  a Criminologist and National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa, about  what to do if a loved one goes missing and what the stats are of children missing in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: How Burnout can affect all spheres of your life

20 October 2022 7:11 PM

On Psychological Matters we talk to Dr Nelisiwe Sibisi Zimu, GP with an interest in psychiatry, about how burnout can affect all spheres of your life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

19 October 2022 9:57 PM

On Change your mindset feature, tonight we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about "We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and wonderful: Love and relationships

19 October 2022 8:27 PM

Aubrey opened he line for listeners to talk about their experience with love and relationships and lessons learned from that.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Financial well-being on how to use your credit card wisely

19 October 2022 7:15 PM

On Financial Matters, we continue the discussion on financial well-being. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, so this evening the focus will be using your credit card wisely.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA lays two charges against expelled Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit

Local

DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week

Local Business Lifestyle

Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies

World

EWN Highlights

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Mosenke bemoans ‘factionalised’ SA media

22 October 2022 10:19 AM

Crime expert says lack of confidence to blame for trust issues in police

22 October 2022 10:19 AM

D-Day has arrived for Ramaphosa’s Zondo Commission action plan

22 October 2022 10:17 AM

