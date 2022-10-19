Change your mindset feature - We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

On Change your mindset feature, tonight we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about "We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.
South Africans doing great things with Kevin Mudie, Chief Operating Officer Randburg Football Club.
Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson of Public Interest SA, talking about the issues of governance that are currently taking place at UCT.
Steve Lebelo, Historian, spoke to Aubrey about the celebration on Black Wednesday
Aubrey spoke to listeners about an incident that happened in Mpumalanga where it is alleged that illegal miners broke into Wesselton Primary School and threatened learners and teachers during intense protest action in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. They demanded the release of 30 Zimbabwean, 92 Mozambican and 11 Swazi illegal Zama Zama's from police custody. The story wasn't covered my majority of the media houses and Aubrey questioned how is it possible that children are attacked in school and there's no reporting about it.
On Crime Time, Aubrey spoke to Bianca Van Aswegen, a Criminologist and National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa, about what to do if a loved one goes missing and what the stats are of children missing in South Africa.
On Psychological Matters we talk to Dr Nelisiwe Sibisi Zimu, GP with an interest in psychiatry, about how burnout can affect all spheres of your life.
Aubrey opened he line for listeners to talk about their experience with love and relationships and lessons learned from that.
On Financial Matters, we continue the discussion on financial well-being. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, so this evening the focus will be using your credit card wisely.
On our education feature, we talk to Balan Moodley, Protec CEO and Luyanda Mamane, Protec Alumnus and Project Manager, talking about their engineering camp for Grade 9 learner.