Change your mindset feature - We are going to explore the root reason why you are not creating the changes you want in your life - no matter how many books you read, or how many trainings you attend.

Aubrey spoke to listeners about an incident that happened in Mpumalanga where it is alleged that illegal miners broke into Wesselton Primary School and threatened learners and teachers during intense protest action in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. They demanded the release of 30 Zimbabwean, 92 Mozambican and 11 Swazi illegal Zama Zama's from police custody. The story wasn't covered my majority of the media houses and Aubrey questioned how is it possible that children are attacked in school and there's no reporting about it.

