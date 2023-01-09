Medical Matters: Hearing and Deafness

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's belie... 11 November 2023 12:08 PM
Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison The Health Department said 561 inmates had been vaccinated and a further 762 were awaiting vaccination, adding that it was busy tr... 11 November 2023 12:02 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes' The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament for the last time this year,... 10 November 2023 7:39 AM
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 11 November 2023 9:48 AM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday! Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality. 10 November 2023 8:04 AM
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Hearing and Deafness

Medical Matters: Hearing and Deafness

9 January 2023 7:32 PM

Medical Matters: Hearing Loss: Otorhinolaryngology specialist and 1st person in the world to perform a middle ear transplant to cure deafness Professor Mashdu Tshifularo joins in to explain hearing and deafness. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African Doing Great Things with founder of Takkie Wash, Ntokozo Melo Ntleko

10 November 2023 11:16 PM

On today’s edition of South Africans doing great things, we speak to founder of Takkie Wash, Ntokozo Meloh Ntleko, a successful shoe care business with a compelling story behind it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Nikki Munitz, Life Coach and Author

10 November 2023 10:22 PM

At 25 years old, Nikki Munitz was a full-blown heroin addict who had faced several near-death experiences yet continued to chase her addiction through rehabilitation centres across continents. For two decades, she hung onto life the same way one would at the back of a fast-moving vehicle, painfully scraping along the tarmac, knuckles white, tightly clenched in fear, and struggling to hold on.

She recently launched her book Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free, in which she says her journey through addiction came not only from committing fraud but from feeling like a fraud in her skin for most of her life. This wellness counsellor’s journey of self-discovery is scary and eye-opening. She joins us this evening to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction, being convicted of fraud and becoming a successful wellness counsellor at Sandhurst Manor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: History of bookselling in Johannesburg

9 November 2023 11:12 PM

What’s that book you’re reading now? Is it hard copy or soft copy? Where did you buy it? Was it online? A bookstore or from a street vendor in Jozi? How’s it going? I ask this because today we’ll be looking at the history of bookselling in Johannesburg with Writer and founder of Bridge Books store, Griffin Shea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Much Would You Pay to Own a Piece of Rugby World Cup History?

9 November 2023 10:24 PM

The Springboks have brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time, and, with it, the Official Trophy Travel Case designed by Louis Vuitton for Rugby World Cup France 2023.  But the question on everyone's lips is, “How much would you pay to own a piece of Rugby World Cup history?”. Luxity’s co-founder Michael Zahariev delves into the value and uniqueness of this one-of-a-kind collector's item. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey's take on news of the day

9 November 2023 9:30 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Prioritising Mental Health at Work - Understanding, Supporting and Nurturing Wellbeing

9 November 2023 9:25 PM

In our daily lives, we all face moments of loneliness, stress and grief, which are universal emotions that extend into all areas, even the workplace. Understanding the profound impact of these emotions on individuals in professional settings and the steps we can take to provide support is crucial. In or Psychological matters feature this evening we talk about the importance of prioritising mental health at work, and we’re joined by Kate Powell, Senior Healthcare consultant at Alexforbes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your Mindest: What is the difference between being rich and being wealthy?

8 November 2023 11:14 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about what is the difference between being rich and being wealthy? To help us understand what wealth is let's start by looking at it's opposite - what is poverty".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: The deeper meaning of numbers-Part 2

8 November 2023 10:19 PM

On the weird and wonderful we continue continue talking more about how numerology works. Numerology is the study of the symbolism of numbers, and many believe that the history of numerology goes back more than 10 000 years. Pythagoras, the Greek mathematician who lived from 569 – 470 BC is said to be the originator of much of what we call western or standard numerology today. More has been written on the subject in this century than in all of the preceding 1000 years. Sandy Smith, a South African numerologist who has developed her own unique system of numerology, joins us again to give us an exclusive taste of the core elements of numerology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How couples spilt their finances? Part 2

8 November 2023 9:28 PM

Few people ever make the exact same amount as their partner. Consequently, many couples opt to split bills proportionally according to each partner's income. This evening on Financial Matters we talk about the stress of finding oneself in relationships where there’s money issue and what to do about it. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist and MD of ICAS Southern Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey's take on news of the day

8 November 2023 9:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

Politics

Diphtheria outbreak: Contact tracing, vaccination continues at Pollsmoor Prison

Local

WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach

Local

At least 40 underground mine deaths since start of 2023 - NUM

11 November 2023 4:16 PM

Gauteng Education calls on NGOs to help curb pupil suicides

11 November 2023 4:14 PM

KZN govt vows to assist with security measures at traditional leaders' homes

11 November 2023 3:16 PM

