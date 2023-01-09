Medical Matters: Hearing and Deafness

On today’s edition of South Africans doing great things, we speak to founder of Takkie Wash, Ntokozo Meloh Ntleko, a successful shoe care business with a compelling story behind it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At 25 years old, Nikki Munitz was a full-blown heroin addict who had faced several near-death experiences yet continued to chase her addiction through rehabilitation centres across continents. For two decades, she hung onto life the same way one would at the back of a fast-moving vehicle, painfully scraping along the tarmac, knuckles white, tightly clenched in fear, and struggling to hold on.
She recently launched her book Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free, in which she says her journey through addiction came not only from committing fraud but from feeling like a fraud in her skin for most of her life. This wellness counsellor’s journey of self-discovery is scary and eye-opening. She joins us this evening to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction, being convicted of fraud and becoming a successful wellness counsellor at Sandhurst Manor.
What’s that book you’re reading now? Is it hard copy or soft copy? Where did you buy it? Was it online? A bookstore or from a street vendor in Jozi? How’s it going? I ask this because today we’ll be looking at the history of bookselling in Johannesburg with Writer and founder of Bridge Books store, Griffin Shea.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Springboks have brought home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time, and, with it, the Official Trophy Travel Case designed by Louis Vuitton for Rugby World Cup France 2023. But the question on everyone's lips is, “How much would you pay to own a piece of Rugby World Cup history?”. Luxity’s co-founder Michael Zahariev delves into the value and uniqueness of this one-of-a-kind collector's item.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our daily lives, we all face moments of loneliness, stress and grief, which are universal emotions that extend into all areas, even the workplace. Understanding the profound impact of these emotions on individuals in professional settings and the steps we can take to provide support is crucial. In or Psychological matters feature this evening we talk about the importance of prioritising mental health at work, and we’re joined by Kate Powell, Senior Healthcare consultant at Alexforbes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about what is the difference between being rich and being wealthy? To help us understand what wealth is let's start by looking at it's opposite - what is poverty".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the weird and wonderful we continue continue talking more about how numerology works. Numerology is the study of the symbolism of numbers, and many believe that the history of numerology goes back more than 10 000 years. Pythagoras, the Greek mathematician who lived from 569 – 470 BC is said to be the originator of much of what we call western or standard numerology today. More has been written on the subject in this century than in all of the preceding 1000 years. Sandy Smith, a South African numerologist who has developed her own unique system of numerology, joins us again to give us an exclusive taste of the core elements of numerology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Few people ever make the exact same amount as their partner. Consequently, many couples opt to split bills proportionally according to each partner's income. This evening on Financial Matters we talk about the stress of finding oneself in relationships where there’s money issue and what to do about it. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist and MD of ICAS Southern Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST