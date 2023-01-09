Medical Matters: Hearing and Deafness

At 25 years old, Nikki Munitz was a full-blown heroin addict who had faced several near-death experiences yet continued to chase her addiction through rehabilitation centres across continents. For two decades, she hung onto life the same way one would at the back of a fast-moving vehicle, painfully scraping along the tarmac, knuckles white, tightly clenched in fear, and struggling to hold on.



She recently launched her book Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free, in which she says her journey through addiction came not only from committing fraud but from feeling like a fraud in her skin for most of her life. This wellness counsellor’s journey of self-discovery is scary and eye-opening. She joins us this evening to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction, being convicted of fraud and becoming a successful wellness counsellor at Sandhurst Manor.

