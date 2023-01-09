A criminal case against illegal land-grabbers

On Current Affairs, this evening we look at the issue of zama-zama’s and illegal mining as you heard on news reports, five people have been killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto which is also next to Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining. To find out more about what the city is doing to deal with the ongoing shootings and killing we’re joined by Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety.

