A criminal case against illegal land-grabbers

Latest Local
[LISTEN] CapeTalk listener caught in taxi strike violence praises SAPS officers While the South African Police Service (SAPS) typically faces backlash, Caroline Alleson is giving them all the praise. 8 August 2023 1:32 PM
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro. 8 August 2023 11:54 AM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference... 8 August 2023 1:41 PM
Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with... 8 August 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
A criminal case against illegal land-grabbers

A criminal case against illegal land-grabbers

9 January 2023 7:41 PM

ActionSA Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlement, Cllr Kgosietsile Kgosiemang will open a criminal case against illegal land-grabbers (those illegally selling City land) and buyers, some of whom already erected temporary structures at Block D Mabopane, Northwest of the city. He joins us to explain.


Political Analysis: National Dialogue on coalition government

8 August 2023 12:20 AM

On our Political Analysis feature, we look at the National Dialogue on coalition governments that took place over the weekend and if the future of SA will be governed by coalitions government and the impact this would have should political parties agree on how coalition government should be run. Sysman Motloung, political science lecturer from Northwest University joins us to unpack this issue.

Current Affairs: CT taxi strike update

7 August 2023 10:47 PM

On Current Affairs, this evening we at the Western Cape SANTACO taxi strike that is still on-going. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Western Cape Government (WCG) last night failed to resolve the taxi strike impasse. This has led to the taxi stay away to continue until 9 August as planned. Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter, joins to give us more details about how things look like right now.

South Africans Doing Great Things with Zinhle Ndlovu, Founder of Sinomusa Sonke Foundation

7 August 2023 5:21 PM

She walked to school barefoot. Now this nurse recycles medical waste into shoes. This evening our South African doing great things is Zinhle Ndlovu, founder of Sinomusa Sonke Foundation.

website:https://sinomusasonkefoundation.co.za/

Weird and Wonderful: African Religion and water

2 August 2023 10:14 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about African religion and water, and we're joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

Financial Matters: Women and Money

2 August 2023 9:10 PM

This Women's month on Financial Matters we talk about women and money. We will look at a number of issues ranging from; women focusing on their finances, what research tells us about women and money regarding risk tolerance, Investing, financial stress, etc and we close with what women and money mean for men. As always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

Education Feature: Build Your Own Economy: Does Christianity Hinder or Hamper your efforts?

1 August 2023 11:25 PM

On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on "Why must you build Your Own Economy" we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week's we look at the question of 'does religion hinder or help in your efforts of becoming successful.

Entrepreneur Feature: Numbers don't lie. Check the scoreboard: linking value creation to numbers and demystifying financial statements.

1 August 2023 11:22 PM

On this evening's entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, talks about the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He will be unpacking and demystifying these in layman's terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.

Political Anlysis: EFF's 10th year celebration

31 July 2023 11:41 PM

On our Political Analysis feature, we talk to Political Analyst, Prince Mashele, about the EFF's 10th year celebration and if we should still underestimate them as we're heading to 2024 National elections.

Current Affairs: Lack of Pathologist in Morturies

31 July 2023 10:12 PM

On the second part of our Current Affairs , we look at the issue of lack of pathologists to perform autopsies in mortuaries and the impact this is having on families that want to bury their loved ones and we will be joined by Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.

Current Affairs: Issue of zama-zama's and illegal mining around Riverlea

31 July 2023 9:49 PM

On Current Affairs, this evening we look at the issue of zama-zama's and illegal mining as you heard on news reports, five people have been killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto which is also next to Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining. To find out more about what the city is doing to deal with the ongoing shootings and killing we're joined by Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, City of Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety.

Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?

Local

[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?

Local

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

Local

Madlala explains why he didn't call for help on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

Tshwane's Brink urges workers intimidated by Samwu protesters to come forward

8 August 2023 2:26 PM

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

8 August 2023 1:54 PM

