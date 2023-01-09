ActionSA Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlement, Cllr Kgosietsile Kgosiemang will open a criminal case against illegal land-grabbers (those illegally selling City land) and buyers, some of whom already erected temporary structures at Block D Mabopane, Northwest of the city. He joins us to explain.
On our Political Analysis feature, we look at the National Dialogue on coalition governments that took place over the weekend and if the future of SA will be governed by coalitions government and the impact this would have should political parties agree on how coalition government should be run. Sysman Motloung, political science lecturer from Northwest University joins us to unpack this issue.
On Current Affairs, this evening we at the Western Cape SANTACO taxi strike that is still on-going. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Western Cape Government (WCG) last night failed to resolve the taxi strike impasse. This has led to the taxi stay away to continue until 9 August as planned. Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter, joins to give us more details about how things look like right now.
She walked to school barefoot. Now this nurse recycles medical waste into shoes. This evening our South African doing great things is Zinhle Ndlovu, founder of Sinomusa Sonke Foundation.
On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about African religion and water, and we're joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.
This Women's month on Financial Matters we talk about women and money. We will look at a number of issues ranging from; women focusing on their finances, what research tells us about women and money regarding risk tolerance, Investing, financial stress, etc and we close with what women and money mean for men. As always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.
On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on "Why must you build Your Own Economy" we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week's we look at the question of 'does religion hinder or help in your efforts of becoming successful.
On this evening's entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, talks about the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He will be unpacking and demystifying these in layman's terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.
On our Political Analysis feature, we talk to Political Analyst, Prince Mashele, about the EFF's 10th year celebration and if we should still underestimate them as we're heading to 2024 National elections.
On the second part of our Current Affairs , we look at the issue of lack of pathologists to perform autopsies in mortuaries and the impact this is having on families that want to bury their loved ones and we will be joined by Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.
On Current Affairs, this evening we look at the issue of zama-zama's and illegal mining as you heard on news reports, five people have been killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto which is also next to Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining. To find out more about what the city is doing to deal with the ongoing shootings and killing we're joined by Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, City of Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety.