A video has surfaced depicting soldiers throwing bodies onto a burning pile of rubbish in Mozambique

For those living with a disability as a result of being an amputee, life can be challenging and independence is something longed for by many. But hope is on the horizon, thanks to Sibongile Mongadi, founder of Uku’hamba (Pty) Ltd, a company producing lightweight prosthetics for amputees living with disability. Her work is helping to give amputees their independence and their dignity back, and improve their life conditions in general.



Contact details:



0677218062 - WhatsApp and calls

