A video has surfaced depicting soldiers throwing bodies onto a burning pile of rubbish in Mozambique

On Current Affairs, we look at the issue of a graphic video that's seemingly on social media showing South African soldiers complicit in burning bodies has drawn the comment "despicable" from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) with an investigation underway and Alex Mitchely from news24
For those living with a disability as a result of being an amputee, life can be challenging and independence is something longed for by many. But hope is on the horizon, thanks to Sibongile Mongadi, founder of Uku’hamba (Pty) Ltd, a company producing lightweight prosthetics for amputees living with disability. Her work is helping to give amputees their independence and their dignity back, and improve their life conditions in general.
Prince Mashele is a well-known commentator on South African politics. He is the co-author of the best-selling book 'The Fall of the ANC: What Next?' He also authored 'The Death Of Our Society'.
Thabo speaks to Nono Maloyi, MEC of Local Govt and ANC Chair in Northwest, about the state of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the Northwest province and what the mayor has been accused of.
On Crime we talk to Timeslive's Reporter, Aron Hyman, about the Cape of Cocaine bust and podcast series unpacking the operations and illegal dealings of an international drug-smuggling ring, led by the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa. It's a tale of drugs, ghost ships, corruption, and assassinations.
This evening on 'In Conversation with Dr Eve' we talk about the #101 Psychedelic Medicine Assisted Psychotherapy ... with focus on KAP (KETAMINE ASSISTED PSYCHOTHERAPY).
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, talking to us about "Making money is an inside job - we are going to look at the four things under your control right now that everyone can focus on".
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Author of "My Advice To You", Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, talking to us about 'the difference between Acknowledging and Accepting'.
Today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, talks to us about focusing on emergency savings, defines what an emergency fund is, and looks at where do you invest your funds as well as is it wise to put it in shares or your bank accounts.
On our Education feature we we're joined by Josias Naidoo, an Audiologist, on the understanding the signs of speech or Language Delay in your child.
On The Love Connection we talk to Shelley Lewin, Relationship Coach, talking about starting new practices to bring life to a stale relationship and Shelley's new book that will be coming out end of June on what reads should expect.