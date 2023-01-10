Post war trauma

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
How matrics can become economically productive Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, an... 21 January 2023 10:50 AM
Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss ways matriculants can branch out into the adu... 21 January 2023 10:04 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba's success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him 'safe'.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace Clarence Ford finds out more about the government's Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupati... 20 January 2023 7:46 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids' illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa's MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Post war trauma

Post war trauma

10 January 2023 8:13 PM

Listeners share their experience/impact of being in a war torn country and what they learned and the things they couldn't get out of their system.


South Africans doing great things with Sibongile Mongadi, founder of Uku'hamba

20 January 2023 9:14 PM

For those living with a disability as a result of being an amputee, life can be challenging and independence is something longed for by many. But hope is on the horizon, thanks to Sibongile Mongadi, founder of Uku'hamba (Pty) Ltd, a company producing lightweight prosthetics for amputees living with disability. Her work is helping to give amputees their independence and their dignity back, and improve their life conditions in general.

Contact details: 

0677218062 - WhatsApp and calls

Contact details: 

0677218062 - WhatsApp and calls

Profile Interview with Political Analyst, Prince Mashele

20 January 2023 8:51 PM

Prince Mashele is a well-known commentator on South African politics. He is the co-author of the best-selling book 'The Fall of the ANC: What Next?' He also authored 'The Death Of Our Society'.

Crimes in Municipalities - Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West

19 January 2023 9:06 PM

Thabo speaks to Nono Maloyi, MEC of Local Govt and ANC Chair in Northwest, about the state of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the Northwest province and what the mayor has been accused of.

Crime Time: Cape of Cocaine

19 January 2023 8:17 PM

On Crime we talk to Timeslive's Reporter, Aron Hyman, about the Cape of Cocaine bust and podcast series unpacking the operations and illegal dealings of an international drug-smuggling ring, led by the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa. It's a tale of drugs, ghost ships, corruption, and assassinations.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Psychedelic Medicine Assisted Psychotherapy

19 January 2023 7:13 PM

This evening on 'In Conversation with Dr Eve' we talk about the #101 Psychedelic Medicine Assisted Psychotherapy ... with focus on KAP (KETAMINE ASSISTED PSYCHOTHERAPY).

Change your mindset feature - Money is an inside job

18 January 2023 9:18 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, talking to us about "Making money is an inside job - we are going to look at the four things under your control right now that everyone can focus on".

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The difference between Acknowledging and Accepting.

18 January 2023 9:07 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Author of "My Advice To You", Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, talking to us about 'the difference between Acknowledging and Accepting'.

Financial Matters: Focusing on emergency savings

18 January 2023 7:16 PM

Today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, talks to us about focusing on emergency savings, defines what an emergency fund is, and looks at where do you invest your funds as well as is it wise to put it in shares or your bank accounts.

Education Feature: Understanding the signs of speech or Language Delay in your child.

17 January 2023 9:18 PM

On our Education feature we we're joined by Josias Naidoo, an Audiologist, on the understanding the signs of speech or Language Delay in your child.

The Love Connection: Starting new practices to bring life to a stale relationship

17 January 2023 8:38 PM

On The Love Connection we talk to Shelley Lewin, Relationship Coach, talking about starting new practices to bring life to a stale relationship and Shelley's new book that will be coming out end of June on what reads should expect.

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

22 January 2023 12:34 PM

'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

Mantashe on ANC FS: Ill-discipline dearly costing the province

21 January 2023 5:50 PM

