Africa at a Glance: Could new technology be the reason why the recent Nigerian elections had a low voter turnout?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adoptin... 5 April 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our society 5 April 2023 1:59 PM
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March. 5 April 2023 12:38 PM
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis. 5 April 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa at a Glance: Could new technology be the reason why the recent Nigerian elections had a low voter turnout?

Africa at a Glance: Could new technology be the reason why the recent Nigerian elections had a low voter turnout?

23 March 2023 11:13 PM

Guest: Adebayo Abdulrahman, a Nigerian journalist, fact-checker, climate justice ambassador, and multiple-award-winning public speaker.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Education Feature: How can we make our kids improve and develop a love for mathematics?

4 April 2023 11:09 PM

How can we make our kids improve and develop a love for mathematics? A+Students, a member of the Franchise Association of South Africa, addresses the country's poor education system in math by teaching children from the age of 2.5 to solve complex arithmetic problems through their Japanese education method. South Africa's poor education ranking on the global stage calls for alternate education services that can help children develop the necessary skills for their future

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

entrepreneurship feature, we discuss the Transnet funding crisis

4 April 2023 10:43 PM

this week’s entrepreneurship feature, we discuss the Transnet funding crisis and its impact on the railway industry and the upstream economy that relies on railway services. We have Mesela Nhlapo, CEO at the African Rail Industry Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love Connection: Lobola – A wife’s True Price

4 April 2023 10:17 PM

Sihle Hlophe, a multi-award winning filmmaker, will be discussing her latest documentary series "Lobola: A Bride's True Price?" which premiered on SABC 1 on March 27 to April 3 at 21:00. The thought-provoking two-part documentary explores the gender roles, spirituality, monetisation, and evolution of African culture in the Lobola practice, where the groom-to-be pays a 'price' to the bride-to-be's family

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you work for 2 companies at the same time?

4 April 2023 9:18 PM

The department of Water and Sanitation has welcomed the arrest of a senior manager who was allegedly double-dipping salaries. The manager was earning a salary from both the DWS and the Moses Kotane local municipality in the North West province. The arrest is a result of an investigation that confirmed the official was indeed double-dipping. To shed more light on this topic is  Osborne Molatudi, Employment and Labour expert and founder of Molatudi Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Analysis: Mbeki’s Letter

3 April 2023 11:27 PM

On Political Analysis were joined by Dr Pedro Mzileni, Lecture at Dept of Sociology at the UFS, to talk about his latest opinion piece on Sowetanlive dissecting the letter that Former President Thabo Mbeki addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile about the ANC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Current Affairs: Min Godongwana under fire for exempting Eskom

3 April 2023 11:22 PM

Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert, joins to discuss Finance Minister Godongwan’s decision to exempt Eskom from reporting its irregular expenditure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Current Affairs: Democratic Alliance Congress 2023 wrap

3 April 2023 10:43 PM

On Current Affairs we talk to Dr Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst, about the Democratic Alliance Congress that took place over the weekend and the outcome of it and the statement made by its leaders regarding coalitions parties going forward and its number enemy, the EFF. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Down Syndrome Day – 21st March

3 April 2023 10:09 PM

On Medical Matters we look at the awareness around the Down Syndrome and UN observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March each year. We are joined by Dr Sibongile Mbatha, Neuro Developmental Specialist who practices at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, to learn more about down syndrome, what it is, what causes is, how many people are affected by it, types of syndromes that exist, diagnosis, screen tests and if there’s treatment for it.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans doing great things with Tasveer Maharaj, Actor and Actuary.

31 March 2023 11:22 PM

South Africans doing great things with Tasveer Maharaj, Actor and Actuary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Mthetheleli Ngxeke | Project Leat at Global Freedom Fellowship

31 March 2023 10:43 PM

Profile Interview with Mthetheleli Ngxeke | Project Lead at Global Freedom Fellowship

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

GP transport dept defends MEC Diale-Tlabela's position on coalition governments

5 April 2023 2:38 PM

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Sihle Zikalala

5 April 2023 2:27 PM

CSIR: Cybercrime costs the economy an estimated R2.2bn per annum

5 April 2023 1:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA