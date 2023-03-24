Profile Interview with Linda Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer at Sorbet Group

On Medical Matters we look at the awareness around the Down Syndrome and UN observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March each year. We are joined by Dr Sibongile Mbatha, Neuro Developmental Specialist who practices at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, to learn more about down syndrome, what it is, what causes is, how many people are affected by it, types of syndromes that exist, diagnosis, screen tests and if there’s treatment for it.

