South African Doing Great Things with Alleen Magumbi, Poultry Farmer

Guest: Mr. Alleen Magumbi, Managing Director at Ulusoy Africa Poultry
Facebook Page: Ulusoy Africa Poultry - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083383860239
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ulusoyafricapoultry_/
Email: info@ulusoyafricapoultry.com
website: www.ulusoyafricapoultry.com
How can we make our kids improve and develop a love for mathematics? A+Students, a member of the Franchise Association of South Africa, addresses the country's poor education system in math by teaching children from the age of 2.5 to solve complex arithmetic problems through their Japanese education method. South Africa's poor education ranking on the global stage calls for alternate education services that can help children develop the necessary skills for their futureLISTEN TO PODCAST
this week’s entrepreneurship feature, we discuss the Transnet funding crisis and its impact on the railway industry and the upstream economy that relies on railway services. We have Mesela Nhlapo, CEO at the African Rail Industry AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sihle Hlophe, a multi-award winning filmmaker, will be discussing her latest documentary series "Lobola: A Bride's True Price?" which premiered on SABC 1 on March 27 to April 3 at 21:00. The thought-provoking two-part documentary explores the gender roles, spirituality, monetisation, and evolution of African culture in the Lobola practice, where the groom-to-be pays a 'price' to the bride-to-be's familyLISTEN TO PODCAST
The department of Water and Sanitation has welcomed the arrest of a senior manager who was allegedly double-dipping salaries. The manager was earning a salary from both the DWS and the Moses Kotane local municipality in the North West province. The arrest is a result of an investigation that confirmed the official was indeed double-dipping. To shed more light on this topic is Osborne Molatudi, Employment and Labour expert and founder of Molatudi AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Political Analysis were joined by Dr Pedro Mzileni, Lecture at Dept of Sociology at the UFS, to talk about his latest opinion piece on Sowetanlive dissecting the letter that Former President Thabo Mbeki addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile about the ANC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert, joins to discuss Finance Minister Godongwan’s decision to exempt Eskom from reporting its irregular expenditure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Current Affairs we talk to Dr Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst, about the Democratic Alliance Congress that took place over the weekend and the outcome of it and the statement made by its leaders regarding coalitions parties going forward and its number enemy, the EFF.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters we look at the awareness around the Down Syndrome and UN observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March each year. We are joined by Dr Sibongile Mbatha, Neuro Developmental Specialist who practices at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, to learn more about down syndrome, what it is, what causes is, how many people are affected by it, types of syndromes that exist, diagnosis, screen tests and if there’s treatment for it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans doing great things with Tasveer Maharaj, Actor and Actuary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Mthetheleli Ngxeke | Project Lead at Global Freedom FellowshipLISTEN TO PODCAST