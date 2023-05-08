Medical Matters: A Podcast for parents, by Paediatricians

On Medical Matters this evening we talk to Dr Simon Strachan (pronounced Strawn) and Dr Michael Platten, both paeditricians talking about a podcast that they have created for parents called “Two Paeds in a Podcast”. They answer questions/ queries on mis-information regarding treatment of children when they get ill.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we're joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker, talking about "Are women creative in a different way from men" and will be joined by guest speakers; Hiedi Flint, founder at Oyamel and Hlubi Mboya-Armold, a South African actress and AIDS ambassador best known for her role as Nandipha Sithole on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa, talking about; are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars.
This Women's month on Financial Matters we continue with part two on women and money dialogue by sharing money stories of South African women. As always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Dr NobuLali Dangazele, Social Scientist Founder of ShakeXperience, Co-Founder of Nudgeathon & Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria.
On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on "Why must you build Your Own Economy" we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week's theme for the build your economy discussion is 'Mindset Preparation'.
On this evening's entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, continues with part two of the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He continues to unpack and demystifying these in layman's terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.
On Legal Matters, we talk to Marius Gerber, Intellectual Property Specialist at Witz Incorporated Inc., about Twitter rebranding to X.com.
On our Political Analysis feature, we talk to the CEO of Philippi village, Bushra Razack, about the impact that the CT taxi strike had on the community of Philippi and they are trying to overcome it and be resilient through the difficult time they experienced.
This evening on Medical Matters we talk about the do's and don'ts of cosmetic treatments and we're joined by aesthetic expert and owner of Anti-Aging Art, Dr Reza Mia.
South African Doing Great Things with Instructor Dominique Olfsen
Profile Interview with co-founder of Handmade Contemporary Fair, Lesley Hudson