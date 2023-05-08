Medical Matters: A Podcast for parents, by Paediatricians

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao. 17 August 2023 3:12 PM
Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole. 17 August 2023 3:07 PM
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention. 17 August 2023 2:45 PM
View all Local
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks The Democratic Alliance's refusal to engage with the Patriotic Alliance was outmanoeuvred by its partners who seemingly preferred... 17 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have... 16 August 2023 6:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: A Podcast for parents, by Paediatricians

Medical Matters: A Podcast for parents, by Paediatricians

8 May 2023 9:15 PM

On Medical Matters this evening we talk to Dr Simon Strachan (pronounced Strawn) and Dr Michael Platten, both paeditricians talking about a podcast that they have created for parents called “Two Paeds in a Podcast”. They answer questions/ queries on mis-information regarding treatment of children when they get ill.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your Mindest: ‎ "Are women creative in a different way from men”

16 August 2023 11:11 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we’re joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker, talking about "Are women creative in a different way from men” and will be joined by guest speakers; Hiedi Flint, founder at Oyamel and Hlubi Mboya-Armold, a South African actress and AIDS ambassador best known for her role as Nandipha Sithole on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars?

16 August 2023 10:17 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa, talking about; are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Women and Money [Part 2]

16 August 2023 9:17 PM

This Women’s month on Financial Matters we continue  with part two on women and money dialogue by sharing money stories of South African women. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Dr NobuLali Dangazele, Social Scientist Founder of ShakeXperience, Co-Founder of Nudgeathon & Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education Feature: Build Your Own Economy. Mindset Preparation

15 August 2023 11:06 PM

On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week’s theme for the build your economy discussion is 'Mindset Preparation’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneur Feature: Numbers don’t lie. Check the scoreboard: linking value creation to numbers and demystifying financial statements. [Part 2]

15 August 2023 10:29 PM

On this evening’s entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, continues with part two of the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He continues to unpack and demystifying these in layman’s terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Twitter’s rebrand to X!

15 August 2023 9:09 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Marius Gerber, Intellectual Property Specialist at Witz Incorporated Inc., about Twitter rebranding to X.com.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Anlysis: Counting the emotional cost of the Cape Town taxi strike

14 August 2023 11:09 PM

On our Political Analysis feature, we talk to the CEO of Philippi village, Bushra Razack, about the impact that the CT taxi strike had on the community of Philippi and they are trying to overcome it and be resilient through the difficult time  they experienced.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Aesthetic doctor’s do’s and don’ts of cosmetic treatments

14 August 2023 9:10 PM

This evening on Medical Matters we talk about the do’s and don’ts of cosmetic treatments and we’re joined by aesthetic expert and owner of Anti-Aging Art, Dr Reza Mia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Doing Great Things with Instructor Dominique Olfsen

11 August 2023 11:55 PM

South African Doing Great Things with Instructor Dominique Olfsen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with co-founder of Handmade Contemporary Fair, Lesley Hudson

11 August 2023 11:38 PM

Profile Interview with co-founder of Handmade Contemporary Fair, Lesley Hudson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted

Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest

World

Legal action looms for Barbara Creecy as ArcelorMittal pollutes Vaal Triangle

17 August 2023 5:07 PM

DBE rejects willy-nilly closure of small schools amid Bela Bill deliberations

17 August 2023 4:57 PM

Tshwane DA set to open criminal case against Samwu

17 August 2023 4:49 PM

