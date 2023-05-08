Current Affairs: The holocaust and apartheid - similarities and differences

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit 19 August 2023 10:57 AM
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafan... 19 August 2023 9:34 AM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? 19 August 2023 9:09 AM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Current Affairs: The holocaust and apartheid - similarities and differences

Current Affairs: The holocaust and apartheid - similarities and differences

8 May 2023 10:14 PM

On current affairs we talk to Ms Tali Nates, Founder and Executive Director of Johannesburg Holocaust and Leonard Carr, Pyschologist, about discuss the eptitude and even the brilliance of the Nazis. Is this a necessary conversation for South Africans to have about Apartheid? Is such a conversation akin to the glorification of the oppressor?


South African Doing Great Things with Luyanda Mazwi, an astrophysics master’s student at the University of Johannesburg.

18 August 2023 11:06 PM

South African Doing Great Things with Luyanda Mazwi, an astrophysics master’s student at the University of Johannesburg.

Profile Interview with Dr Lusanda Bomela, an Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Spine Surgery

18 August 2023 10:19 PM

Profile Interview with Dr Lusanda Bomela, an Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Spine Surgery.

Africa at A Glance: Nigeria bandits recruit women traffickers for gunrunning as poverty bites vulnerable citizens

17 August 2023 11:06 PM

On Africa At A Glance Feature, we talk to Oluwole Ojewale, Regional Coordinator, Institute for Security Studies, based in Senegal, talking about the impact that poverty has on women living in the north-western side of Nigeria and how bandits have used this to entice women to become traffickers and gunrunners. 

Topic: Trends in tax policy

17 August 2023 10:10 PM

On this evening’s tax session were joined by Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Taxation (SAIT), talking about trends in our tax policy.

Psychological Matters: Menopause can impact your mental well-being.

17 August 2023 9:09 PM

Changes in your hormones during menopause can impact your mental health as well as your physical health. You may experience feelings of anxiety, stress or even depression. Menopausal symptoms may include anger and irritability. This evening on Psychological Matter, we talk about how menopause can impact your mental health and we’re joined by Dr Michelle King, Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Change your Mindest: ‎ "Are women creative in a different way from men”

16 August 2023 11:11 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we’re joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker, talking about "Are women creative in a different way from men” and will be joined by guest speakers; Hiedi Flint, founder at Oyamel and Hlubi Mboya-Armold, a South African actress and AIDS ambassador best known for her role as Nandipha Sithole on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

Weird and Wonderful: are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars?

16 August 2023 10:17 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa, talking about; are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars.

Financial Matters: Women and Money [Part 2]

16 August 2023 9:17 PM

This Women’s month on Financial Matters we continue  with part two on women and money dialogue by sharing money stories of South African women. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Dr NobuLali Dangazele, Social Scientist Founder of ShakeXperience, Co-Founder of Nudgeathon & Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria.

Education Feature: Build Your Own Economy. Mindset Preparation

15 August 2023 11:06 PM

On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week’s theme for the build your economy discussion is 'Mindset Preparation’.

Entrepreneur Feature: Numbers don’t lie. Check the scoreboard: linking value creation to numbers and demystifying financial statements. [Part 2]

15 August 2023 10:29 PM

On this evening’s entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, continues with part two of the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He continues to unpack and demystifying these in layman’s terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

'Challenges facing women not just a numbers game': Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker

19 August 2023 4:40 PM

Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit

19 August 2023 4:26 PM

Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

19 August 2023 3:50 PM

