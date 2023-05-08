Political Anlysis: Effectiveness of the newly appointed wardens in Gauteng

On Political Analysis we talk to Eldred De Klerk, Policing Expert about the newly appointed wardens in Gauteng and how they will be working with the SAPS and JMPD. Some questions have been raised around the R450m spend to train them and why the CPFs were not given first choice of consideration. In short, will they be effective as the premiere expects them to be?