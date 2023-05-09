Legal Matters: Different ways the law allows one to become a mom

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: Different ways the law allows one to become a mom

Legal Matters: Different ways the law allows one to become a mom

9 May 2023 9:16 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., about different ways the South African law allows one to become a mom.


Apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit

11 May 2023 11:16 PM

Africa at Glance: In April 1994, South Africa embraced democracy while Rwanda faced a devastating genocide. But did you know that apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit? Open Secrets has just released an investigation called "The Secretary: How Middlemen and Corporations Armed the Rwandan Genocide." This report highlights the global nature of civil wars and genocides, shining a light on the enablers and profiteers behind these atrocities. Joining us is Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at OpenSecrets

Analysis on the claims by US ambassader Reuben Brigety.

11 May 2023 10:11 PM

Guest : Prof John Streamlau 

Prof Irina Filtova 

tax breaks for solar panel installations

11 May 2023 9:54 PM

we're diving into an exciting topic that's been on everyone's minds. Last week, we touched on Minister Godongwana's game-changing announcement regarding tax breaks for solar panel installations, specifically aimed at businesses and homeowners affected by load shedding. Today, we're continuing the conversation, this time focusing on businesses. Many questions have arisen about the implementation of this process, so we've split the discussion into two parts for better clarity. Joining us are esteemed guests: Franz Tomasek  Head of Legislative Policy at SARS and Delano Abdoll , a leading expert in cross-border taxation from Tax Consulting SA.

Psychology behind some chilling crimes

11 May 2023 9:16 PM

 On tonight’s psychology feature, we have the privilege of speaking with renowned author and former police psychologist, Dr. Gérard Labuschagne, as we explore the psychology behind some chilling crimes. In his latest book, The Profiler Diaries - From Crime Scene to Courtroom, Dr. Labuschagne takes us on a journey through captivating case files, unravelling the complex motives and behaviours of murderers. 

Change your Mindest: Learning about commandment of wealth consciousness development.

10 May 2023 11:14 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about “Tonight we learn about commandment 5 - 7 of wealth consciousness development.  Last month we spoke about commandment 1 - 4.  If you want to grow your wealth, you need to learn these commandments."

Weird and Wonderful: What does it take to stand out from the crowd?

10 May 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk Africa’s leading Mentalist, Larry Soffer, about what it takes to stand out. 

Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

10 May 2023 9:16 PM

This evening on Financial Matters we talk continue with Part 2 on managing finances during these tough times and as we focus on ‘Side Hustles’ and we are joined by Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Educator at Nedbank and Motlatsi Letshela who managed to run a successful side hustle and we hear on how he managed to succeed in his venture.

Education/Entrepreneur Feature: Effective onboarding

9 May 2023 11:16 PM

The new employees are provided with the knowledge, training, and support they need to become productive members of the team and tell us more about this we’re joined by Jeff Ryan, Managing Director for AWCape.

The Love Connection: Impact of addiction on romantic relationships.

9 May 2023 10:17 PM

On The Love Connection Aubrey spoke to Dr Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu about the impact of addiction on romantic relationships.

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

