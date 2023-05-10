Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

This evening on Financial Matters we talk continue with Part 2 on managing finances during these tough times and as we focus on ‘Side Hustles’ and we are joined by Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Educator at Nedbank and Motlatsi Letshela who managed to run a successful side hustle and we hear on how he managed to succeed in his venture.
Africa at Glance: In April 1994, South Africa embraced democracy while Rwanda faced a devastating genocide. But did you know that apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit? Open Secrets has just released an investigation called "The Secretary: How Middlemen and Corporations Armed the Rwandan Genocide." This report highlights the global nature of civil wars and genocides, shining a light on the enablers and profiteers behind these atrocities. Joining us is Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at OpenSecretsLISTEN TO PODCAST
we're diving into an exciting topic that's been on everyone's minds. Last week, we touched on Minister Godongwana's game-changing announcement regarding tax breaks for solar panel installations, specifically aimed at businesses and homeowners affected by load shedding. Today, we're continuing the conversation, this time focusing on businesses. Many questions have arisen about the implementation of this process, so we've split the discussion into two parts for better clarity. Joining us are esteemed guests: Franz Tomasek Head of Legislative Policy at SARS and Delano Abdoll , a leading expert in cross-border taxation from Tax Consulting SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On tonight’s psychology feature, we have the privilege of speaking with renowned author and former police psychologist, Dr. Gérard Labuschagne, as we explore the psychology behind some chilling crimes. In his latest book, The Profiler Diaries - From Crime Scene to Courtroom, Dr. Labuschagne takes us on a journey through captivating case files, unravelling the complex motives and behaviours of murderers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about “Tonight we learn about commandment 5 - 7 of wealth consciousness development. Last month we spoke about commandment 1 - 4. If you want to grow your wealth, you need to learn these commandments."LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk Africa’s leading Mentalist, Larry Soffer, about what it takes to stand out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The new employees are provided with the knowledge, training, and support they need to become productive members of the team and tell us more about this we’re joined by Jeff Ryan, Managing Director for AWCape.LISTEN TO PODCAST