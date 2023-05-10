Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute' On Sunday Carte Blanche had a segment about an accountant who fled the country after scamming people out of millions. 15 May 2023 3:07 PM
Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town. 15 May 2023 11:10 AM
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never... 15 May 2023 10:26 AM
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking Your smoke-free life might be one download away! 15 May 2023 1:26 PM
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price. 15 May 2023 8:52 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure. 15 May 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry. 15 May 2023 10:32 AM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

10 May 2023 9:16 PM

This evening on Financial Matters we talk continue with Part 2 on managing finances during these tough times and as we focus on ‘Side Hustles’ and we are joined by Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Educator at Nedbank and Motlatsi Letshela who managed to run a successful side hustle and we hear on how he managed to succeed in his venture.


South African doing Great things

12 May 2023 11:25 PM
Profile interview :Collen Mashawana

12 May 2023 10:25 PM
Apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit

11 May 2023 11:16 PM

Africa at Glance: In April 1994, South Africa embraced democracy while Rwanda faced a devastating genocide. But did you know that apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit? Open Secrets has just released an investigation called "The Secretary: How Middlemen and Corporations Armed the Rwandan Genocide." This report highlights the global nature of civil wars and genocides, shining a light on the enablers and profiteers behind these atrocities. Joining us is Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at OpenSecrets

Analysis on the claims by US ambassader Reuben Brigety.

11 May 2023 10:11 PM

Guest : Prof John Streamlau 

Prof Irina Filtova 

tax breaks for solar panel installations

11 May 2023 9:54 PM

we're diving into an exciting topic that's been on everyone's minds. Last week, we touched on Minister Godongwana's game-changing announcement regarding tax breaks for solar panel installations, specifically aimed at businesses and homeowners affected by load shedding. Today, we're continuing the conversation, this time focusing on businesses. Many questions have arisen about the implementation of this process, so we've split the discussion into two parts for better clarity. Joining us are esteemed guests: Franz Tomasek  Head of Legislative Policy at SARS and Delano Abdoll , a leading expert in cross-border taxation from Tax Consulting SA.

Psychology behind some chilling crimes

11 May 2023 9:16 PM

 On tonight’s psychology feature, we have the privilege of speaking with renowned author and former police psychologist, Dr. Gérard Labuschagne, as we explore the psychology behind some chilling crimes. In his latest book, The Profiler Diaries - From Crime Scene to Courtroom, Dr. Labuschagne takes us on a journey through captivating case files, unravelling the complex motives and behaviours of murderers. 

Change your Mindest: Learning about commandment of wealth consciousness development.

10 May 2023 11:14 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about “Tonight we learn about commandment 5 - 7 of wealth consciousness development.  Last month we spoke about commandment 1 - 4.  If you want to grow your wealth, you need to learn these commandments."

Weird and Wonderful: What does it take to stand out from the crowd?

10 May 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk Africa’s leading Mentalist, Larry Soffer, about what it takes to stand out. 

Education/Entrepreneur Feature: Effective onboarding

9 May 2023 11:16 PM

The new employees are provided with the knowledge, training, and support they need to become productive members of the team and tell us more about this we’re joined by Jeff Ryan, Managing Director for AWCape.

Half of grade 3, 6, 9s cannot achieve basic pass for Mathematics and Reading

Local

Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one

Entertainment

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 6 as demand spikes due to cold weather

15 May 2023 7:17 PM

Malema: SA and other African countries must withdraw from the ICC

15 May 2023 7:08 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: Defence argues for court to continue with live audio broadcast

15 May 2023 6:47 PM

