Change your Mindest: Learning about commandment of wealth consciousness development.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What you need to know about the mumps outbreak Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa. 13 May 2023 10:00 AM
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic. 12 May 2023 5:50 PM
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town. 12 May 2023 5:32 PM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
View all Business
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious? Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing. 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with. 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or... 13 May 2023 9:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your Mindest: Learning about commandment of wealth consciousness development.

Change your Mindest: Learning about commandment of wealth consciousness development.

10 May 2023 11:14 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about “Tonight we learn about commandment 5 - 7 of wealth consciousness development.  Last month we spoke about commandment 1 - 4.  If you want to grow your wealth, you need to learn these commandments."


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African doing Great things

12 May 2023 11:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile interview :Collen Mashawana

12 May 2023 10:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit

11 May 2023 11:16 PM

Africa at Glance: In April 1994, South Africa embraced democracy while Rwanda faced a devastating genocide. But did you know that apartheid's personnel played a role in Rwanda's tragedy for their own profit? Open Secrets has just released an investigation called "The Secretary: How Middlemen and Corporations Armed the Rwandan Genocide." This report highlights the global nature of civil wars and genocides, shining a light on the enablers and profiteers behind these atrocities. Joining us is Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at OpenSecrets

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on the claims by US ambassader Reuben Brigety.

11 May 2023 10:11 PM

Guest : Prof John Streamlau 

Prof Irina Filtova 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

tax breaks for solar panel installations

11 May 2023 9:54 PM

we're diving into an exciting topic that's been on everyone's minds. Last week, we touched on Minister Godongwana's game-changing announcement regarding tax breaks for solar panel installations, specifically aimed at businesses and homeowners affected by load shedding. Today, we're continuing the conversation, this time focusing on businesses. Many questions have arisen about the implementation of this process, so we've split the discussion into two parts for better clarity. Joining us are esteemed guests: Franz Tomasek  Head of Legislative Policy at SARS and Delano Abdoll , a leading expert in cross-border taxation from Tax Consulting SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology behind some chilling crimes

11 May 2023 9:16 PM

 On tonight’s psychology feature, we have the privilege of speaking with renowned author and former police psychologist, Dr. Gérard Labuschagne, as we explore the psychology behind some chilling crimes. In his latest book, The Profiler Diaries - From Crime Scene to Courtroom, Dr. Labuschagne takes us on a journey through captivating case files, unravelling the complex motives and behaviours of murderers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: What does it take to stand out from the crowd?

10 May 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk Africa’s leading Mentalist, Larry Soffer, about what it takes to stand out. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Side Hustles [Part 2]

10 May 2023 9:16 PM

This evening on Financial Matters we talk continue with Part 2 on managing finances during these tough times and as we focus on ‘Side Hustles’ and we are joined by Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Educator at Nedbank and Motlatsi Letshela who managed to run a successful side hustle and we hear on how he managed to succeed in his venture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education/Entrepreneur Feature: Effective onboarding

9 May 2023 11:16 PM

The new employees are provided with the knowledge, training, and support they need to become productive members of the team and tell us more about this we’re joined by Jeff Ryan, Managing Director for AWCape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

13 May 2023 5:54 PM

6 killed, at least 30 injured in bus collision near Mossel Bay

13 May 2023 4:42 PM

Gauteng Health Dept concerned about safety of nurses amid increasing attacks

13 May 2023 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA