Medical Matters: International Nurses Day – 12th May

On Medical Matters his evening we talk about International Nurses Day which was celebrated last week Friday, 12 May 2023, which it was a day to commemorate the invaluable contributions of nurses to society. However, this day also highlight the need for more specialist nurses that need to be trained to address South Africa’s critical nursing shortage, otherwise, the country will be heading for a health catastrophe. In order to understand the importance of this we’re joined by Dr Sharon Vasuthevan, Education Executive at Life Healthcare.