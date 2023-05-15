Political Analysis: Is South African a failed state?

On Political Analysis we talk to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, a journalist at News24 Business, talking about his recent article on Mews24 titled “The state has already failed, with the poor paying the highest price”.
South African Doing Great Things motorbike racing sensation Leungo 'Lunatic" Gaorekwe.
Profile Interview with South African sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer
On Crime Time this evening we talk about a report that was done by Rumbidzai Matamba of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), called The Business of Killing: assassinations in South Africa, the report assesses and analyses the proliferation of targeted killings by paid hitmen in South Africa.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we talk about THE TRAUMA OF ADDICTION.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, talking about "If you want to become wealthy you have to learn how to deal with doubt. Tonight we learn where it comes from and how to deal with it".
On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about Haunted Hospitals, Haunted National Roads, Haunted Hotel Rooms, Private Houses Schools etc! What is a Ghost? We look at the repatriations of souls, their significance and impact and we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia Mogaile Mogashoa.
This evening on Financial Matters we talk continue with Part 3 on managing finances during these tough times and as we focus on 'Side Hustles' and we are joined by Thapelo Tsiu, Senior Manager for Financial Educator at Nedbank and today we focus on how to deal with overcoing high debts situations.
On our Entrepreneurship/Education feature we talk about The Future of Leadership is Collegiality, a book written by Mike Teke, who's the CEO of Seriti Resources Holdings, talking about his journey on what he learned on his journey to becoming successful.
Guest; Obakeng E R Gaitate, a Success Coach, Accountant and a Corporate Law Consultant by Profession