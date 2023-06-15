In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of sex work in both traditional/real life and digital era.

Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we’ve been talking to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value.



On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; desirability, feasibility, and viability. Desirability deals with who your clients are, what they need, identifying, solving, and managing their problems. Feasibility estimates the competence of management and the sufficiency of resources to bring a product or idea to market. Viability looks at the business is returning enough of a profit to provide a return to the business owner and also meet its commitments to business creditors.



Once an organisation has figured out the above, it then needs to design an organisation that can create, deliver, and capture the value. This evening Andisa talks about the organisational design elements that are required for an organisation to thrive in its business.

